Chelsea’s Community Social Worker Offers Walk-in Appointments

Chelsea hired its first community social worker, Emilee Fetters, in October of last year to help residents navigate the resources available to them. Fetters now offers open office hours for walk-in appointments multiple times a week at the Chelsea District Library and the Chelsea Senior Center.

“Over the past few months, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of walk-in appointments at the Chelsea District Library, which has led me to expand the number of days that I’m available there,” Fetters said.

Fetters has a background in humanitarian work and received her graduate degree three years ago. She has worked with incarcerated individuals, domestic violence survivors and people from “historically marginalized communities” throughout her career.

“I was drawn to this opportunity because it was a pilot program position and the first of its kind in Washtenaw County, to my knowledge,” Fetters said.

Having grown up in a rural town in Indiana, Fetters found herself drawn to social work in a smaller community like Chelsea.

“Community-oriented work has always been a passion of mine, and rural communities have unique needs that are oftentimes overlooked, but they also foster a deep sense of connectedness, where neighbors look out for one another and support is built through collaborative efforts,” Fetters said. “And through my work, I have seen firsthand how resources like mental health services, affordable housing and accessible transportation can make a significant difference in people’s lives. My passion for community work comes from the desire to bridge these gaps while also honoring the resilience and close-knit nature of rural communities.”

Her open office hours are meant to direct community members to the resources available to them.

“Since many walk-in appointments are with individuals or families that I am meeting for the first time, I take the time to understand their situation, concerns and goals,” Fetters said. “From there, I work collaboratively with the individual or family to explore potential resources, problem-solve immediate concerns and develop a plan for next steps. Sometimes this involves providing information about local services, making referrals to appropriate organizations, or discussing strategies to navigate challenges.”

Fetters stressed that the “ultimate goal” of these appointments are to provide those who come in with “information, validation and a path forward.” These appointments are open to all ages.

Fetters offers walk-in appointments at the Chelsea District Library on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 2-6pm, and on Wednesdays from 12:30-3:30pm.

Her walk-in appointments at the Chelsea Senior Center are available Mondays from 12-4pm and Fridays from 11am-1pm.

Scheduled appointments with her can be made at the city of Chelsea’s website.