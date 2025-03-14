Chelsea’s Earth Day Celebrations

Chelsea is welcoming Earth Day, April 22nd, with three events designed to be inspiring, creative and fun. An Earth Day Contest will kick off a month of activities by asking friends and neighbors to submit their best ideas for making Chelsea a more sustainable, earth-friendly city. Launched in Mid-March, the winning entries will be announced in The Sun Times around Mid-April.

Get set to be inspired. Send ideas in a few sentences to: https://www.chelseaoutfitters.com/

Deadline for the entries is: April 11th.

A prize will go to the top three submissions of either a free lunch or dinner at Zou-Zous, a food basket from Agricole, or a gift bag from Chelsea Outfitters. Ideas that rate an honorable mention will be published as well.

Six partnering organizations are sponsoring this event: The Michigan Friend’s Center, Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition, Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation, Agricole, Chelsea Outfitters, and Marijo Grogan representing the Pachamama Alliance’s Awakening the Dreamer and The Climate Reality Project Creatives group.

Be sure to check out Chelsea District Library’s offerings for Earth Day this year. Julie Mariouw will lead four Wednesday evening sessions on Writing with the Trees of Childhood while Zac O’Dell of the Eddy Discovery Center will lead four Meditative Hikes. The courses will alternate weeks beginning with the writing class on April 23rd at 6:30 pm. Be sure to register for these events through the library website as space is limited.

The Michigan Friends Center, a Quaker inspired retreat center north of town, will be holding an open house in the future for those wishing to connect with others interested in sustainability and environmental activities. The Center has hosted like-minded groups in the past including Transition Town Chelsea, The Council of All-Beings and Forest Bathing. Dates and times will be published on their website: https://mfcenter.org/