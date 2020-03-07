Advertisement





Chelsea’s Josiah Fitch earned Division 2 All-State wrestling honors with a fourth place finish at the MHSAA wrestling finals at Ford Field this weekend.

Fitch opened the tournament with a strong 7-0 win in his first match.

He then picked up a 2-1 win in the quarterfinals. Fitch trailed 1-0 in the third period, but picked up a two-point reversal with 1:22 left and held on for the win to advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Fitch met up with the #1 ranked wrestler from Imlay City.

He fell behind 3-0 in the second and 5-0 in the third before getting a reversal to cut the lead 5-2. A reversal put him on the bottom and he was pinned.

Saturday morning Fitch bounced back with a 3-1 win to advance to the third place match. He trailed 1-0 in the first and slipped trying a takedown and the Lowell wrestler was able to take advantage and get the pin.

The All-State Honors for Fitch were his second of the season as he also collected All-State honors in football in the fall.

Fitch ended his season with a 42-7 record.

Three other Bulldogs competed and came up short of their goals at the finals.

Cole Munson went 1-2 on the weekend at 145. He lost his opening match 12-1, but bounced back with a 6-4 win in the consolation match. His season ended with a 9-5 loss. He finished with a 41-8 record on the season.

Mitchell Reynolds went 1-2 on the weekend at 160 and finished with a 34-7 record. He opened with a 11-5 loss and stayed alive with a pin. His season then ended with a 4-2 loss in the blood round.

Senior Shane Nold had a rough weekend dropping both of his matches to finish with a 42-5 record at 171. He dropped a heartbreaking opening match 4-2 in overtime before his season ended with a 9-0 loss.