November 07, 2025

Chelsea’s Free Little Libraries Add Food for Neighbors in Need

Ashley Hiser

ChelseaCommunity

Photo: Little Library Food Pantry. Photo by Julie Perales

A heartwarming effort is underway in Chelsea, Michigan, as several neighborhood Free Little Libraries are expanding their mission from sharing books to sharing food and essential items. Local residents have teamed up with Little Library owners across the community to stock them with nonperishable food and household necessities — providing 24/7, no-questions-asked access for anyone in need.

The idea began after residents became aware of the difficulty some of their own neighbors face accessing food and hygiene products outside of regular assistance hours. Inspired by similar projects in Royal Oak and Brighton, they decided to bring the idea home to Chelsea.

“These Little Libraries are great because they can be accessed 24/7 and no questions asked,” a resident, who wishes to remain behind the scenes, said. “They help people until they can get to Faith in Action or other local support services.”

Locations Currently Offering Food and Supplies

611 Flanders Street
128 Park Street
207 Quiet Creek Court
1137 North Freer Road

Additional locations will be added as they become ready.

Donations of nonperishable food and small personal care items — such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, dish detergent, laundry detergent, and feminine hygiene products — are greatly appreciated. Donors are encouraged to check expiration dates before leaving items.

Chelsea's Free Little Libraries Add Food for Neighbors in Need

