Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Al Wright |

It’s the eve of his 15th birthday and he’s traded in his usual referee jersey for a Chelsea Bowling jersey. The young freshman is quick to show off his lucky purple tie-dyed socks, purple being his favorite color. He gets set in his lane and lines up his roll. He needs to pick up this spare. He releases the bowling ball with all his might and watches intensely as the ball glides toward the remaining pins. Nothing can take his attention away at this moment. The ball strikes and knocks down the pins and an excited Jacob Nelson rolls back to his teammates to celebrate with fistbumps. Yes, he rolled back there because Jacob is in a wheelchair.

Jacob was born with Spina Bifida called Myelomeningocele, which is a birth defect that causes spine and nerve problems, and Jacob is paralyzed from the waist down. He has the movement of his legs but not his feet at all and very little feeling below the knee.

At the age of 5 months, Jacob was placed in foster care with his now parents Dan and Marijane Nelson, who have fostered many kids giving them a good chance in life that they might not have got otherwise. Jacob has one biological brother that he keeps in contact with and seven siblings, four brothers and three sisters. He is especially close to his sister Kaye because they both share the same birthday.

Advertisement

When Jacob bowls he rolls up to the line, puts on his brake, lifts his ball from a pillow he lays in his lap, and uses all his upper body strength to use his right hand to roll. He has done a great job in his first season on his team as he regularly breaks 100.

“This is a first for us and our program,” Varsity Bowling Coach Eddie Greenleaf stated. “We’ve had kids bowl in the past with disabilities but never with a wheelchair but we are happy to accommodate him and are glad he’s on the team. He works just as hard, if not harder than anyone on the team. He’s very inspirational to those around him and he’s having fun and that’s the best part of the situation.”

Jacob’s parents keep him very involved in sports and many activities. He doesn’t let anything hold him down or back and neither do his very supportive parents. This is his first year of bowling but he also runs track using his crutches which he calls his sticks and he plays on a travel wheelchair basketball team called the Rollverines. He also has done erging, or rowing as it is commonly called. He tries to attend most of his school’s home games for football, basketball, and especially lacrosse. At lacrosse, he will be in his ref uniform head to toe and will throw flags for penalties from the sidelines. The lacrosse referees all know Jacob and love him.

Everyone in the community knows of Jacob and many of the athletes feel he is a good luck charm at games as they give him fist bumps or high fives before they compete. In his first year at the High School level, he is excelling and adjusting really well. Jacob loves math and is a whiz at numbers and many will say when he’s around you don’t need a calculator.

“He’s great to have on our team, and he keeps us on a schedule and running like clockwork,” Jacob’s junior varsity bowling coach Dave McGarry said. “All the kids really support him and he is doing a great job in his first year and we are happy he is a part of our team.”

Jacob loves bowling and he has a great time when he’s out there with his teammates. He is very supportive of them and they are even much more supportive of him. The kids don’t treat him any differently. They know he’s in a wheelchair but all they see is a friend and teammate. A teammate who has a big smile as he doesn’t let anything ever hold him back.