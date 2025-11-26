Chelsea’s Kaydee Absher signs with the University of Toledo

Surrounded by friends and family, Chelsea student-athlete Kaydee Absher said it was an absolute blessing to finally reach the moment of signing with the University of Toledo, where she will play on the softball team and pursue her academic studies next year.

Following up the big moment for her, the Sun Times News caught up with Absher to ask about signing with Toledo.

“It was an absolute blessing to sign surrounded by my family and friends,” Absher said. “It was such a weird feeling being on the other side of the table. For years I have had the privilege to watch my friends continue their career in athletics ahead of me, but this time around it all feels so surreal as I have been waiting to play collegiately since I was just a little girl.”

In picking Toledo, she said the university’s size, location and distance from home is perfect for her. She said the campus was so much prettier than she had ever imagined.

“The competitive and supportive atmosphere at UT is exactly where I want to be, not only for Softball, but also the Business School where I will be majoring in Operations and Supply Chain Management,” she said. “But my favorite part about Toledo are the people, nowhere else will you find coaches and future teammates like mine. I’m so blessed to have Coach Brac, Coach Kayla, and Coach Blank as my coaches for the next four years.”

The Sun Times News asked her if there was anyone she wanted to thank for their support and help along the way.

“My biggest thank you is to God,” she said. “Without the Lord I wouldn’t be in the position I’m currently in. My parents have been my biggest fans and supports through my whole life, but I couldn’t be here without them.”

She also gave a huge thank you to her travel coaches, Kenzie Long and Rodney Robeson.

“I’m grateful to have such caring and passionate coaches mentoring me over the past four plus years,” she said. “I could give a million for thank yous, but without my parents, coaches and the grace of God I would have never had such a wonderful privilege.”

As a senior at Chelsea High School, she’s had plenty of highlights on and off the field as she looks ahead.

“Endless hours of practicing and training will always be the best gift softball has given me,” she said. “The ability to put in the work and show up when it’s hard will carry through all my life. Traveling and quality time with my teammates and family has been such a blessing. My highlights from softball have never been the stats or the outcome, but the people I go through it with.”

She said putting on the Chelsea uniform has been a privilege.

“Competing and winning over the past three years just shows how much talent and passion is rooted in this program,” Absher said. “My coaches John Daniels and Jeff Connelly have created a culture at Chelsea, one that will never fade. I’m so excited for my senior season this spring and one last ride as a Bulldog.”

Photo 1: Kaydee Absher at bat. Photo by Dawn McCann

Photo 2: Signing day. Photo courtesy of Chelsea Athletics

Photo 3: Absher safe at home. Photo by Dawn McCann