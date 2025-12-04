Chelsea’s Lilly McCalla Signs with Ohio Dominican University

For Chelsea student-athlete Lilly McCalla, signing with Ohio Dominican University was a moment of connecting the past with the future. From growing up, practicing and playing on the softball field and getting some important help along the way, to now thinking about what’s next at the college level.

The Sun Times News connected with McCalla to ask her about the signing. She said she feels incredibly blessed and excited.

“This has been a dream I’ve had since I was a little girl, and to finally sign feels like all the hard work, prayers, and support have come together,” McCalla said. “There is also a huge feeling of relief. The Lord has given me a love for this wonderful game and signing feels like I can take a deep breath and remember why I fell in love with softball.”

Giving Thanks

One of the first things that come to mind for her is the help and support she had along the way.

“My faith is huge to me and I know without it I wouldn’t be here, but there is also an unmentionable amount of people that have helped me get here,” she said.

Her teammates “have been the ones I can always go to and talk about softball with since day one, without any fear or judgment,” she said.

Then there are “all my coaches, Coach AT and Coach JDUB (Joe Welton), Coach B have taken time to develop me and so many others; they have made me a better athlete. Our work-out program and our weight room is something I do not take for granted it has made me not just a better softball player, but a better athlete. All those guys care about female sports and do everything they know to make us faster, stronger and tougher.”

She said every single one of her high school coaches have and continue to pour every ounce of time and energy they have into her and for that she is forever grateful. From her travel and high school coaches, from the Turning2 organization coaches who took a chance on her and given her every opportunity to succeed since then and have become more than coaches; “they have become guys I know will always be in my corner.”

A really big part of her support system has been closer to home.

“I am beyond thankful for all my family, my grandparents, aunt, uncles (thanks Uncle Josh) and cousins who always shows up to support me no matter what,” McCalla said. “My sisters for being willing to always play catch with me or load the tee; my mom for driving me countless miles all over to support me and watch me do what I love.”

She said a “big thank you goes to my dad, the best bucket dad out there, the one who will always push me to be the best versions of myself and teach me how to be the best leader and role model to others, just like him. I truly can’t thank him enough, but know his ‘critiques’ have only made me a better player.”

College Decision

McCalla said she chose Ohio Dominican because it felt like home the moment she stepped on campus.

“The coaches, the program, and the environment all lined up with what I was looking for—not just as an athlete, but as a student and a person,” she said. “Coach Van has been there for 30 years, the amount of time and effort she has poured into ODU is truly special. When I went on my visit she kept saying that ‘we don’t have the biggest fanciest everything, but we produce a good product of hard working, kind female leaders,’ and from there I was sold.”

Team First

With her final season as a Bulldog coming up this spring, McCalla said being a Bulldog has truly meant so much to her.

“I’m sure everywhere students say that they have it the best, but I truly believe there is no better place around than Chelsea. I know I’m not alone when I say that I feel the constant support and love from this community. I was told early on in my high school career by Mr. Welton that ‘you should always show up to play for the seven letters on the front of your jersey, not the ones on the back.’ I truly have been honored to play for such a great community and will take with me everything I have learned here at Chelsea to ODU.”

Her Bulldog highlights include building lifelong friendships with teammates, every single one of her high school and travel teammates have become way more than a girl who wears the same jersey as she does, they have become sisters to whom she has shared every game with.

“Every win, loss and tie competing in the biggest game and the smallest, I have felt the rush when everything clicks all with them—those moments are where all the work pays off,” McCalla said. “I love the energy, the teamwork, and the challenge the sport brings, but these girls help me through every rep, every pitch and every out, and I would do the same for them over and over again.”

Looking back and ahead, she said if there’s one thing she could say to younger girls is that if you ever have a dream, chase it, because you will never know unless you try. She said working hard while still having fun is always important.

“When it gets tough just remember the little girl who was dreaming of being in that position and play for her,” McCalla said.

Photo 1: Lilly McCalla at bat. Photo by Mike Williamson

Photo 2: On signing day. Photo courtesy of Chelsea Athletics

Photo 3: McCalla on defense. Photo by Mike Williamson