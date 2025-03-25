Chelsea’s Main Street Park Cleanup Resumes with Big Plans Ahead

Environmental remediation kicks off in April, turning Chelsea’s former industrial site into a vibrant community space—complete with skatepark and climbing wall.

Photo: Soil remediation will soon resume for Chelsea’s Main Street Park project. Courtesy MSPA.

Chelsea’s Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) has announced that environmental remediation efforts for Chelsea’s Main Street Park are set to resume in April in the collaborative effort to transform the former industrial site into a thriving community space.

Remediation Efforts

Following a competitive bidding process, MSPA has awarded the final remediation contract to HM Environmental. The plan involves removing approximately four feet of soil across the entire property and refilling it with clean soil to prepare for construction. This initiative is bolstered by an additional $207,000 grant from the Washtenaw County Brownfield Authority, facilitating the safe installation of underground utilities and construction footings for various park elements.​

In anticipation of the remediation and construction phases, MSPA representatives met with adjacent neighbors to discuss the project’s impact. These meetings provided an opportunity for residents to review construction plans, ask questions, and address concerns related to their properties. Starting in April, sidewalk closures will occur on Congdon Street and Main Street between Summit and Lincoln, accompanied by increased truck traffic as contaminated soil is removed.

Historical Context

The site at 500 S. Main Street has a rich industrial history, previously housing the Federal Screw Works factory. The ground became contaminated as a result of the manufacturing process. The transformation of this blighted property into a community park has been a collaborative effort, with MSPA purchasing the site and engaging the community in its redevelopment. Extensive public input has shaped the park’s design, ensuring it meets the diverse needs of Chelsea residents. The project has received substantial support, including a $1,012,500 grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to assist in property acquisition and development.

Construction Timeline

Following the completion of soil remediation, construction will immediately begin, with the skatepark and climbing wall among the first features to be installed. Work is expected to continue throughout the summer and fall of 2025.

Fundraising Efforts

The $1 million Construction Campaign, launched in December, has garnered significant community support. An anonymous donor pledged to match $250,000 in new contributions, and to date, an additional $484,892 has been raised. Despite this progress, MSPA still needs to secure over $2 million to fully fund the project. Several key grant applications are pending, but community involvement remains crucial. Contributions can be made at www.mainstreetpark.org/donate.​

In a show of local solidarity, the Chelsea School District will host a penny drive from April 2 to May 2, encouraging students to contribute to the park’s development. Collection bins will be available at each school district building and various community locations, including Agricole Farm Stop, Ballet Chelsea, Chelsea State Bank (Chelsea locations), Chelsea Senior Center, Eder & Diver Insurance, The Garden Mill, Heydlauff’s Appliances, Kitty Face, The Purple Rose Theatre, and others.​