February 11, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Chelsea’s Main Street Park Officially Named “Holmes Family Park”

STN Staff

ChelseaCommunity

Chelsea’s Main Street Park Officially Named “Holmes Family Park”

Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) and the City of Chelsea’s Parks and Recreation Department have announced that the redeveloped park at the former Federal Screw Works property will be named Holmes Family Park.

The name honors the Holmes family’s more than 100-year legacy of contributions to the city and recognizes their significant support of the park’s redevelopment. In addition to their involvement in the project, the family has supported numerous local initiatives over the years.

The park is expected to be completed in summer 2026. Upon completion, Holmes Family Park will be deeded to the City of Chelsea.

During the Feb. 9 City Council meeting, Project Lead Joe Ziolkowski and MSPA Board Member John Mann outlined the Holmes family’s role in the early stages of the project. They described the family as instrumental in helping launch the redevelopment effort and in connecting MSPA with grant funding and additional donations.

Council members and the mayor expressed appreciation for the Holmes family’s contributions and voiced continued support for the project.

Image: Conceptual rendering of the Holmes Family Park monument sign. Courtesy of MSPA

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - Coursera

Latest articles

Chelsea’s Main Street Park Officially Named “Holmes Family Park”

STN Staff

Dexter Varsity Dance Team Wins National Title

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - TaxAct

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com