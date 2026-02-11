Chelsea’s Main Street Park Officially Named “Holmes Family Park”

Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) and the City of Chelsea’s Parks and Recreation Department have announced that the redeveloped park at the former Federal Screw Works property will be named Holmes Family Park.

The name honors the Holmes family’s more than 100-year legacy of contributions to the city and recognizes their significant support of the park’s redevelopment. In addition to their involvement in the project, the family has supported numerous local initiatives over the years.

The park is expected to be completed in summer 2026. Upon completion, Holmes Family Park will be deeded to the City of Chelsea.

During the Feb. 9 City Council meeting, Project Lead Joe Ziolkowski and MSPA Board Member John Mann outlined the Holmes family’s role in the early stages of the project. They described the family as instrumental in helping launch the redevelopment effort and in connecting MSPA with grant funding and additional donations.

Council members and the mayor expressed appreciation for the Holmes family’s contributions and voiced continued support for the project.

Image: Conceptual rendering of the Holmes Family Park monument sign. Courtesy of MSPA