| 5 min read | by Sean Dalton, sdalton@thesuntimesnews.com |

A 14th place finish in diving at the Division 3 State Swim and Dive Finals is quite an accomplishment for any diver, but when you just started competitive diving just six months prior, it is even more of a feat.

Chelsea senior Savannah Fisk, relatively new to diving, stood on a 1-meter diving board at the MHSAA Girls Division 3 State Championship November 22 and 23 2019 and kept pace with her peers through qualifiers and ended up finishing with a score of 317.6, which earned her a 14th place finish and a spot on the medal stand.

Fisk hadn’t seriously pursued the sport of diving since she was in sixth grade since she chose to compete in gymnastics, but things changed due to a serious injury.

If you rolled time back exactly one year, you’d see Savannah the gymnast, not Savannah the diver; practicing for the start of her upcoming senior season representing Twistars USA Gymnastics Club as a level 10 gymnast.

She was all set to advance to level 10 (the highest level a gymnast can attain) and go off to college and who knows what else from there. Savannah was a talented gymnast who had started when she was just three years old and over the course of her gymnast career had a list of achievements and accolades too long to list here.

So, what happened?

Photo: Mike Williamson

ONE FINAL DISMOUNT

While preparing for the first contest of the competitive gymnastics season, which runs from December to March each year, Savannah was practicing with her goals in mind: max out her gymnastics level to 10, continue her excellent published gymnastics record which goes back to 2010, and take the show on the road to college.

Suddenly her session at Twistars took an unfortunate turn that began with a popping sound during a beam dismount.

“I heard it snap – I just thought I dislocated it,” Savannah recalled. She took a few more steps hoping it was a one-off issue that would go away, but each step there was a pop or snapping sound. It wasn’t going away.

“My coaches had me sit down and everything, and then the pain kind of went away and I went to stand up and walk on it, and it kept popping out of place,” she said.

At that point it was unclear how serious things were. Would she miss some practice? Would she miss part of the season?

The prognosis wasn’t good. Her doctor from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital came to meet her for treatment and eventually a December 3 surgery on her torn ACL MCL meniscus. She would need nine to 12 months of recovery which would have wrapped up just as her senior year of high school started. The fact that she didn’t have enough time to properly continue her gymnastics career suddenly hit her.

“Junior season had already started so I knew I was pretty much done by then when the doctor told me that,” Savannah said.

She could have tried going back anyway, but the doctor strongly advised against that course of action, not just for the sake of the injured knee but also due to the likelihood that the same thing could occur with her other knee.

“I broke down and started crying,” Savannah said. “That’s when it really hit me that I’m not going to be able to do gymnastics anymore,”

It seemed like the athletic side of her life, which was a huge part of said life and who she is as a person was over with.

NEW DIRECTION TAKEN

Savannah’s mother, Vanessa, said she’s never seen her daughter as rudderless before her return from the hospital after the day-long knee surgery and subsequent four days of grueling immediate recovery.

Photo: Mike Williamson

“It took a full week for her to get off the couch and do anything,” Vanessa said. “She never had free time before. She just went from school to gymnastics and then in her off nights she’d want to go out and be with friends.”

Savannah’s leg was severely atrophied after the surgery and is still smaller in diameter than her other non-injured leg and significantly weaker.

In addition to starting physical therapy earlier this year, during which Savannah had to relearn how to straighten her leg and then how to walk again, she also past a certain point decided to take a coaching job at Champion Gymnastics to fill her free time with something productive and familiar.

Her first couple of weeks at Champion, the gym where she began her competitive gymnastics career in sixth grade before going to Twistars, it was easy to spot her as the only coach wearing a knee brace.

As her recovery rolled on, Savannah wanted to push herself even farther in the athletic arena in a way that wouldn’t put her health in jeopardy.

Fortunately, the Fisk family had involved their daughter in recreational diving from second to sixth grade, setting it aside only once Savannah’s first love of gymnastics really got serious for her.

Vanessa recalls long car drives to and evenings at Twistars in Dimondale near Lansing for the sake of her daughter’s passion for and success with gymnastics.

They didn’t count on success in diving at first, thinking that it’d be fun to dive with former Chelsea Coach Eric Burris, who runs summer recreational swimming shops and is a coach at Albion College.

“I thought it’d be fun to dive for him in May and June and then I can dive for my high school my senior year just for fun,” Savannah explained.

BOLD PROMISE FULFILLED

Fun isn’t all the Fisk family found for their daughter in diving.

They found something familiar from the days of gymnastics: success.

Through a friend of Savannah’s that is a member of Legacy Diving out of Eastern Michigan University, EMU Coach Loren “Buck” Smith heard about the fallen gymnast who intended to dip her toe into diving and became interested in meeting her.

Smith has been EMU’s coach of men’s and women’s diving for 20 years now, and as a surprise to Savannah likes to recruit former gymnasts because of the portability of their talents to diving.

Savannah showed up at Legacy for what she thought would be a screening process or audition for the program, but there was no such thing. Buck saw and spoke to her a bit before telling her that she could have a diving scholarship if she’d follow his lead.

“I was shocked,” Savannah said. “I said, ‘You haven’t even seen me do anything yet … how would you know that?'”

Buck explained how he turns gymnasts into top-notch divers, and the better the gymnast, the more potential there is for a great diver.

Photo: Chelsea Athletics

And so Buck started training Savannah on the basics of diving while trying to help her “unlearn” some gymnastic habits that become stumbling blocks when carried over.

“There were some things I was doing the gymnastics way, and I still struggle with that, but it’s gotten better,” Savannah said.

On September 6 and 7, Savannah had her first senior high school meet at the DeWitt Invitational and she came in 10th place in the 1-meter dive.

At her next meet a few days later she came in second place.

From there she placed respectably for someone who had only been seriously training as a diver for a matter of months hot off the heels of a serious injury, subsequent surgery, and physical therapy recovery process.

On September 17 Savannah placed first with 187.7 points against Tecumseh and then first again on September 24 against Milan.

She continued in this way with ranks in the top eight and in another case another first against Lincoln in the buildup to her 14th placement at the state championship.

As she stood on the diving board for the first time at the Division 3 championship at Oakland University, she remembered the words her mother shared with her that morning.

“I told her that whatever you land today it doesn’t matter – first place, second place – it doesn’t matter because you’ve only been diving for five-and-a-half months,” Vanessa said. “This is quite a good start.”

By the state meet, Savanna knew she already had a place on Buck’s team at EMU, but that didn’t matter. She still placed 20th in the qualifying round with 145.95 getting her to the semi-finals in the last qualifying position.

Then Savannah was 16th in the semi-final round with 236.4; again, moving into finals in the last of 16 slots that advance to finals, before jumping off the board to be the 14th best diver in Division 3.

“I think I’m getting there,” Savannah said when asked about how she feels now versus when she first started diving again earlier this year.

“I think it’s the closest thing to gymnastics that I’ll get, so I’m liking it a lot more than I did at the beginning and now I have college diving to look forward to,” Savannah said.

She’s already begun a new round of training that is building back up to the 1-meter dive with a fresh perspective before trying to advance to higher boards like the 3 meter, 5 meter, 7 meter, and maybe even the big 10 meter dive.

“Once I (re-)learn the basics then they’re going to have me learn the 3 meter and then after that, they said they will reevaluate me,” Savannah said, before adding that she’s not ruling out one day conquering “the tower” as divers call the 10 meter.

She’s achieved one 10. Why not another?