Chetak LLC Recalls Products for Salmonella Risk

Chetak LLC Group has initiated a recall of certain products due to potential health risks associated with Salmonella contamination. This recall is significant as Salmonella can lead to severe, sometimes fatal infections, particularly in vulnerable groups such as young children and the elderly.

The products affected are “Deep Sprouted Mat (Moth) 16 oz.” and “Deep Sprouted Moong 16 oz.” Both items are distributed nationwide, carrying lot numbers 24330, 25072, 25108, 24353, 25171, 24297, 25058, 25078, 24291, 25107, 24354, and 24292. No illnesses have been reported so far, and the issue was identified during routine FDA testing. Production has been halted while the investigation continues.

Consumers are advised to return these products to the purchase location for a full refund. For more information, they can contact the company at 908-209-8878. It’s crucial to check your pantry and ensure these products are not consumed.





