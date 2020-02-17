Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Lynne Beauchamp, lbeauchamp@thesuntimesnews.com |

Photo: Smokehouse 52 Facebook

Talan Tolliver is an active eighth-grade student at Stockbridge Junior/Senior High School. He plays football, basketball, and baseball during the season.

At the end of January this year, his mother Christina Tolliver said Talan complained of a “stomach ache”. Thinking it may be appendicitis, he was quickly seen by his doctor. He was taken to an emergency room where a stomach mass had been found. Soon after, Talan was rushed into surgery to remove the mass.

Christina Tolliver said the mass was described as a sarcoma but said she is still waiting on the final pathology results.

In the meantime, Talan is scheduled to begin chemotherapy and radiation treatment and will be seeing an oncologist on February 17 due to remaining nodules in his stomach.

C. Tolliver said she is hopeful for her son as she was told the cancer is treatable.

During this time, C. Tolliver says she has not been working in order to assist with her son’s needs. C. Tolliver is a Medical Assistant at Mason Pediatrics. Her husband and Talan’s dad is Jason Tolliver and is Pit Master at Smokehouse 52 in Chelsea. Jason Tolliver’s brother, Phil Tolliver, owns Smokehouse 52. Talan has a younger sister and an older brother.

C. Tolliver said Talan has remained in good spirits during his diagnosis and is currently home. While Talan was diagnosed with cancer, his mother had this to say about her son’s determination.

“This weekend we don’t have cancer, this weekend we are just having fun,” she said of Talan who has tried to squeeze every moment into being with his friends over this past weekend before the radiation and chemotherapy begins. She added that Talan is not afraid of his cancer but more afraid of losing his hair right now.

C. Tolliver said the community has been wonderful during this time and wanted to send a big “thank you” for being there for her family.

A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with the Tolliver’s expenses during this time at

https://www.gofundme.com/f/childhood-illness?utm_source=facebook&utm­_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.