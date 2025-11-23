“Christmas at the Mansion” Returns to Dexter’s Gordon Hall

Dexter’s holiday season begins the first weekend in December with several events at Gordon Hall.

On Saturday, December 6, the public is invited to “Christmas at the Mansion,” a family tradition at Gordon Hall, where the historic home will feature displays themed around vintage toys. Visitors can tour the decorated mansion, view the Christmas Village Collection of Department 56 houses from the late Milt Campbell, and take family photos throughout the exhibit. Santa will be on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and children can make gingerbread houses from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A suggested donation of $5 per person supports the event. Gordon Hall will also host evening open houses from 6 to 8 p.m. on December 12 and 14.

Events continue on Sunday, December 7, with “A Christmas Tea – Favorite Toy Memories.” Four local residents will share stories about their childhood toys during tea service in the parlors of Gordon Hall. Guests are welcome to bring a favorite childhood toy or a photograph. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Seatings are offered at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with a limit of 40 people per session. Reservations are required by calling 734-395-4106.

Gordon Hall is located at 8311 Island Lake Rd, Dexter, MI. Presented by the Dexter Area Historical Society. www.dexterhistory.org.