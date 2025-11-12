November 12, 2025

Christmas in the Village to Bring Historic Webster Corners to Life

STN Staff

Photo: Carolers delight visitors in Historic Webster Corners. Photo: Webster Twp Historical Society

The Webster Township Historical Society will bring old-fashioned holiday charm to life during “Christmas in the Village” on Saturday, December 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Historic Webster Corners.

The village will glow with luminaires and festive greenery as guests stroll among its historic buildings. A community Christmas tree lighting will take place while The Arbor Consort fills the air with traditional carols.

Santa Claus will greet children in the Old Town Hall, while the smithy demonstrates blacksmithing at the forge. In the Podunk Schoolhouse, children can gather for cozy readings of “The Night Before Christmas.”

Families can head to May’s Barn for ornament-making crafts or stop by the Kleinschmidt General Store, where unique holiday items will be available for purchase. Visitors can also warm up by the fire outside the store with hot chocolate and cookies from the general store.

With its flickering lanterns, cheerful music, and timeless setting, “Christmas in the Village” promises to be a perfect photographic opportunity and a heartwarming way to celebrate the season in Webster Corners.

