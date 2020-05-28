Advertisement

In lending a helpful hand, Sylvan Township received a gift that it in turn gifted to others in the community.

Sylvan Township Clerk Kathleen Kennedy said it all began when Ross Good, Senior Manager of State Government Affairs at Fiat Chrysler, contacted Sylvan Township stating that, “on behalf of Chrysler and the Proving Grounds, they would like to donate 1,000 masks to Sylvan Township to distribute as we see fit.”

“I thought it was a hoax at first, but after responding, it was a genuine offer,” Kennedy said.

UPS assisted Sylvan Township in receiving the package, according to Kennedy.

As it looked to see who in the community was in need of the masks, Kennedy said she checked first with the Chelsea Area Fire Authority and Chief Ed Toth at the Chelsea Police Department. Both indicated they had enough masks for their use.

The next step led to the township finding two groups in need.

“We were able to donate a number of masks to both the St. Louis Center and the Senior Center,” Kennedy said. “We are also keeping a number here in the office for when we re-open and begin holding public meetings again.”

In its thank you note, the St. Louis Center said during the lockdown it has not had one resident or staff member come down with the COVID-19 virus.

“With the help of these additional masks, hopefully we will be able to keep it that way,” said the letter from Father Enzo Addari, St. Louis Center’s Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph Yekulis, the center’s Public Relations Director.

The center is a residential community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The township donated 200 Skypro Earloop Face Masks to the center.

Kennedy said she sent a thank you to, “Mr. Good and told him if they could send more, the community would appreciate it.”

“I know more organizations and offices will be needing masks in the future,” Kennedy said. “He indicated if they could, they would.”