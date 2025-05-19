May 19, 2025

CHS Quiz Bowl Team to Compete in National Tournament

Chelsea High School, Chelsea Quiz Bowl, quiz bowl

With its championship win at the Southeast Michigan Tri-County League, the quiz bowl team from Chelsea High School will advance to the national stage on May 23 in Atlanta, GA, when the team will represent their school in a 336-team national competition.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students.  Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture.  The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas.

Chelsea has attended the High School National Championship Tournament two times before.  Most recently, in 2022, they made the playoffs and finished in 60th place.

The team will consist of Leo Baushke, Gio Bickel, Eric Cameron, Jack Jordan, and Alex Rogers.  The team will be coached by Eric Sing and Lisa Zocharski.

