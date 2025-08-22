Cider, Donuts, and Turning Leaves Mark Dexter Cider Mill’s 139th Season

The Dexter Cider Mill opened today, Friday, August 22, 2025, marking the unofficial start of autumn in Michigan.

Sure, the calendar says the first day of fall is still weeks away, but when the aroma of cider and cinnamon donuts wafts through the air, it’s hard not to imagine leaves crunching underfoot and cool breezes rolling in off the Huron River.

That is the magic of Michigan’s cider season, and leading the way once again is the Dexter Cider Mill, Michigan’s longest continuously running cider mill, now in its 139th year. The mill is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Marty and Nancy Steinhauer.

“We’re excited,” Nancy said, standing just inside the mill where the aroma of fresh cider and donuts fills the air. “It feels like fall weather-wise this year. So that’s great. That’s on our side. We’ve got some new products. We’ve got our hard cider all canned, ready to go on the shelves. Our 39th season as the Koziski Steinhauer family tradition continues and we’re ready for fall.”

Photo by Doug Marrin

A Family Tradition

With renowned cider and donuts at the heart of their operation, the Steinhauers continue to introduce new elements each year. In addition to apples, crafted condiments, pastries, and stylish merchandise, the mill features a hard cider tasting room, and now canned hard cider, ready to take home.

The Cider Mill itself was built in 1886 by Dexter resident William Van Natter, a Civil War veteran. Over the decades, it has passed through only three families: the Van Natters, the Wagners, and now the Koziski/Steinhauer family.

John Wagner’s family oversaw the mill through most of the 20th century, adding donuts in the 1950s. Later, Richard Koziski purchased the property in 1986 after years of dreaming about owning a cider mill. His daughter Nancy and her husband Marty took over in 2006, carrying the legacy forward.

Photo by Doug Marrin

Keeping Tradition Alive

Today, Nancy and Marty keep the tradition alive with their proprietary blend of five varieties of apples pressed in the mill’s oak press. A few years ago, Marty and his sons began producing their clean, crisp hard cider. Alongside the classic cider and donuts, pies and pastries are often available.

It’s remarkable to think that in nearly 140 years, only three families have operated the mill. A visit today means stepping into a space that generations of cider lovers have enjoyed before us.

Plan Your Visit

The Dexter Cider Mill is located at 3685 Central St.