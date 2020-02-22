Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Sean Dalton |

With the city’s approval of a request to use the Timbertown pavilion, there’s nothing standing in the way of the Watermoo coming to town this August.

What’s the Watermoo, you ask?

It’s an 88-mile gravel road race that will separate the bulls from the calves, based on the event’s description by organizers Mike Casey, of Aberdeen Bikes, and Nicholas Stanko, of the Ann Arbor Running Company.

Advertisement

“To successfully complete The Watermoo requires one to work hard and patiently like the water oxen that once roamed the land many years ago … the Watermoo will be an honest challenge for most and something riders can be proud of completing,” they said in a brochure presented to the council before it’s unanimous vote to grant the pavilion’s use.

The Watermoo is slated for Saturday, August 8 starting at exactly 7:11 a.m. In the future, the organizers hope to hold the event during the second weekend in August.

The race will start at Timbertown Park on Sibley Road just west of M-52 and end there as well with an Arbor Move After Party planned. Parking will be off-site at Gestamp, Sheridan Books, and Jiffy Mix.

The race route will take riders all throughout the Waterloo Recreation Area down south and west of Chelsea almost perpendicular to Napoleon and then back up towards and past I-94 back through the eastern side of the Waterloo Recreation Area and back into Chelsea.

Participants will be treated to an Arbor Move After Party at Timbertown when the race is concluded.

Registration is $59 if registered before March 1 and climbs from there to $99 the closer it gets to the event.

Proceeds from the race will be donated to the Ann Arbor Velo Club, DTE Energy Foundation Trail, and the DNR.

Organizers say that the Watermoo won’t only be great for participants’ health, it will also be beneficial to the local economy for the following reasons:

-The gravel road racing scene is the fastest-growing segment of cycling. The largest races in the United States are seeing thousands of riders attend their events.

-Local businesses will benefit from the large number of out-of-town cyclists who will travel great distances to participate in a unique even like The Watermoo.

-Organizers also promise to source as much equipment and materials from local businesses in Chelsea as possible.

-Organizers also believe that many race participants will stay overnight in Chelsea at area hotels.

For more information visit https://thewatermoo.com/