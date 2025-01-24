City Council Approves Formation of Chelsea Area Housing Commission

To address housing-related issues within the city of Chelsea, the City Council has created the Chelsea Area Housing Commission (CAHC), which will have a term of one year.

“The Chelsea Area Housing Commission is being formed to advise council members on issues related to housing within the city,” Mayor Jane Pacheco said. “They’ll research and advocate for public and private sector policies that streamline local rules to help build more housing, add density, rehabilitate existing stock and address affordability.”

The CAHC will be a non-decision making committee made up of seven members. The focus of the group is not to make housing and property decisions for the city, but to advise Council on how best to proceed regarding these issues.

“The things that this group could do are research and data analysis to inform policy decisions, community engagement initiatives, outreach education, promote creation of diverse and inclusive communities, explore innovative housing models, track the implementation of housing initiatives and commitments, assist with identifying funding incentives, community partners and opportunities,” Pacheco said.

The motion to create the Chelsea Area Housing Commission for a term of one year was passed unanimously.