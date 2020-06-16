Advertisement

by Doug Marrin

In a special session held on June 15, 2020, the Dexter City Council approved a measure that would temporarily capture select on-street parking spots in downtown for the use of outdoor dining and retail space.

Phil Mekas, the owner of the Beer Grotto, was present at the Zoom meeting and told the council during public participation, “I’ve gone around town this last week talking to restaurant owners, bar owners, and shop owners, and everybody absolutely believes that this is going to greatly help their businesses.”

Businesses have taken the brunt of the economic freefall the Stay-at-Home order has created over the past several months. Under Michigan’s Phased Reopening Plan, businesses are now allowed to open but restaurants are limited to 50% of their capacity. Retailers are limited to 25% of their capacity. Expanding outdoor space allows businesses to recapture customer flow that has been restricted under the reopening guidelines.

“Expanding the outdoor seating would be a huge benefit to everybody in the community, not just business owners,” said Mekas. “People enjoy it. We’ve always got people waiting to sit outside because it’s what people want to do when the weather is nice.”

On the north side of Main St., parking spots will be adjusted as follows:

Riverview Café – 3 spots for outdoor dining

Whit’s End – 2 spots for retail display

Ruby’s Makery – 2 spots for retail display

Dexter Pub – 3 spots for outdoor dining

Dexter Creamery – requested no outdoor dining but instead continued use of designated spots for order pick-up.

On the south side of Main St., instead of using parker spots to expand retail display, retailers have requested parking spots be designated for a 30-minute time limit. The Dexter Bakery has requested to expand outdoor seating down the alleyway.

Further up the south side of Main St.,

Painted Trout – 3 spots for retail display

Beer Grotto – 3 spots for outdoor seating

Across the road, Joe & Rosie’s and Revive will not capture any parking spots but prefer to retail the designated order pick up spots and use the sidewalk to expand their seating.

Parking spots outlined in red are anticipated to be repurposed for dining and retail. Blue spots will be for subside pick-up or short-term parking. Green spots will remain unrestricted.

The City’s decision is good for 60 days but can be renewed for another 60 days bringing the outdoor seating and retail to mid-October if deemed necessary. The City calculates the added dining space is large enough to fit four tables that seat four and still maintain social distancing.

Water-filled construction barriers will be rented by the City to mark off the expanded areas. Rental cost for the 172-feet of barrier is $4,200 for 120 days. White picket fencing will be placed in front of the barriers to improve the ascetics and businesses are free to also add signage, plants, and other decorations to make their space more appealing.

With approval now officially in place, the City is hustling to get the necessary paperwork in order and obtain the barriers. If things go perfectly, the expanded areas could be ready to use as soon as Friday, just in time for the weekend.

Councilmember Paul Cousins, who also serves on the Dexter Chamber of Commerce, had this to say: “I think that the Chamber will be happy with this and all the members will be as well. I think this really will do a great thing for the businesses. If I had been still in business, I would love to have this opportunity. Let’s get it done so these people can get the bucks rolling in.”