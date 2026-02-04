City of Chelsea Appoints Elle Cole as City Manager

Following a competitive and thorough recruitment process, the City of Chelsea has appointed Elle Cole as its next City Manager.

The search attracted more than 30 applicants from across the region and beyond. Three finalists advanced to the interview stage, with interviews conducted over several weeks. The City Council selected Cole for her extensive leadership experience, strong financial expertise, and demonstrated ability to guide communities through complex challenges while supporting thoughtful growth.

“Elle Cole brings exactly the blend of experience, judgment, and collaborative leadership Chelsea needs,” said Mayor Kate Henson. “Throughout the interview process, she demonstrated a deep understanding of municipal operations and a clear commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and community values. City Council is confident she will be an excellent steward of Chelsea’s future.”

Cole is known for her ability to bring diverse stakeholders together and translate complex financial and infrastructure challenges into clear, sustainable strategies that support long-term stability. Her professional experience includes overseeing multi-million-dollar budgets and infrastructure investments, strengthening organizational policies and internal controls, and aligning fiscal decisions with city priorities and economic opportunity.

“I am honored to join the City of Chelsea and grateful for the confidence City Council has placed in me,” said Cole. “Chelsea is a community with a strong sense of identity and a clear vision for the future. I look forward to working alongside Council, staff, and residents to build on what makes Chelsea special while ensuring the City remains financially strong, well-prepared, and positioned for thoughtful growth.”

A Certified Public Accountant with a Master of Public Administration, Cole has held senior leadership positions across Michigan and brings strong familiarity with Washtenaw County and its regional dynamics. Her leadership style emphasizes transparency, collaboration, and steady execution.

Born and raised in Michigan, Cole grew up on her family’s farm in Perry. She is the mother of two sons and resides in Chelsea. She will assume her duties as City Manager on February 10.