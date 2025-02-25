City of Chelsea Police Report, January 2025

In January 2025, Officers responded to 334 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, down from 369 the previous year, a 9% decrease.

Officers conducted 126 traffic stops, up from 94 last year. Thirty-two citations were issued.

Of CPD’s 83 cases:

26 remain open

Three await lab analysis

33 turned over to the prosecutor

21 were closed

Notable events from Police Chief Kazyak’s report include:

One assault

One burglary

Eight animal complaints

15 crashes

79 miscellaneous complaints

179 non-criminal complaints

In his oral report, Chief Kazyak reminded the public that there is no parking on the streets in Chelsea between 2 am and 5 am. To do so could result in a ticket ranging from $5 to $50.

The police Chief also reminded everyone of City Ordinances 26-89 and 26-90 which outline that it “is the duty of every homeowner or occupant to remove any accumulation of snow and ice which obstructs the free use of the sidewalk by pedestrians. It has to be cleared within 48 hours from the last accumulation of snow and ice. Failure to do so can result in a civil infraction with fine starting at $100 for a first offense.”

Kazyak added, “I mentioned this because I did hear from a resident who slipped and fell on the snow about a week and a half ago, and so we’re just asking everybody to be good neighbors and clear the path.”

The Chief also announced that as of February 5th, all cellular 911 calls are coming directly to Chelsea Police Department’s dispatch instead of being routed through the county dispatch service. Kazyak noted that one less transfer of an emergency call would improve response times.