Dexter

City of Dexter Encourages Public Input on Future Housing Plans

The City of Dexter invites residents to participate in the upcoming Housing and City Character Community Meeting on October 24, 2024, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Dexter District Library. This meeting is part of the Planning Commission’s ongoing efforts to amend the Master Plan, funded by a $50,000 MSHDA Housing Readiness Grant.

The proposed amendments will address housing needs both within and outside city limits and evaluate current policies. Join the conversation and help shape Dexter’s future.

