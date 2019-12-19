Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

The City of Dexter launched its new website Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

In the world of websites, the City’s 8-year-old website was ready for retirement. Fast-changing technology demands that websites stay current in their structure and functionality. The software used to create and run the website was at the end of its useful life and the City decided to make a change.

“While the new website borrows significantly from the old website, the re-design process gave us an opportunity to take a deeper look at the structure and content of the website and verify that the information is detailed and well-organized,” says Justin Breyer, Assistant to the City Manager.

An interactive map is one of the new features.

The planning and development began a year ago. One of the main considerations is that now about half of all web traffic comes from smartphones and tablets. The old website was not mobile-friendly. The City selected Revize Software Systems from the bids submitted for the work. Revize has a proven track-record for Michigan local-government websites.

The new features include a page containing Job and Committee Openings. The site also has expanded information on elections, assessing, and refuse and recycling collection. There is also an interactive map.

The new, updated and easier to use the website is part of the City’s ongoing commitment to transparency.

“The City, its Council, and its staff are committed to transparency,” says Justin. “We do our best to over-communicate to residents and businesses. Staff works hard to be available for resident calls, e-mails, and questions.”

Some of the things the City does to get out information include:

Newsletter mailings to every resident and business in the city.

Weekly email updates to 2,150 subscribers

Facebook posts to 4,012 followers

Posting news, events, meeting agendas, and packets, and public hearings to the website.

Publishing public notices in The Sun Times News.

“A detailed schedule of meetings and events is listed on the City’s website,” says Justin. “City Council meetings, City Council work session meetings, and City board and committee meetings are open to the public, and the public is encouraged to attend and participate.”

If you have not already done so, you can sign up for the city’s email updates at https://dexter.broadcastgenius.com/f/1012 or you can call the City Office at 734-426-8303 or e-mail Justin (Jbreyer@DexterMI.gov) or the City Manager (CNicholls@DexterMI.gov).

The new website can be found at https://www.dextermi.gov/