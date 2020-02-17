Advertisement





from the City of Dexter

The City of Dexter is seeking a full-time Department of Public Works (DPW) Worker, to be a part of the City’s Public Services Team. Specific responsibilities include snow plowing, park and playground maintenance, brush removal, street and sidewalk repair, and operating a variety of vehicles and equipment in support of these activities. A Commercial Driver’s License (Class B with air brakes), or the ability to obtain one within six months, is required. Must have a high school diploma or GED.

Wage is $16.32 – $18.01/hour DOQ plus a comprehensive benefits package. This position is covered by an agreement with the Teamsters State, County and Municipal Workers Local 214. The City is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

For more detailed information about the position visit https://www.dextermi.gov/.

Submit cover letter and a City Job Application Form to the City of Dexter, ATTN: Courtney Nicholls, 8123 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI 48130-1092 or email to cnicholls@dextermi.gov. The position is open until filled. The first review of applications will occur on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm.