| 2 min | from The City of Dexter, with Doug Marrin |

During the month of April, there were 67 calls for service compared to 273 calls in April 2019, for a 75% reduction during the lockdown. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, no traffic stops were made, although there were two citations issued in relation to calls for service.

Noteworthy events in Dexter City during last month include:

On April 9, 2020, Deputies responded to the 300 block of Victoria Dr. for a report of a civil complaint/family trouble. Both parties were in a disagreement over child custody times during the holiday weekend. There were reports of one subject being disorderly by revving their engine in the driveway. Both parties were separated and advised of the civil process. No assaults occurred.

On April 10, 2020, Deputies took a complaint of a fraud in which the victim’s business credit card was attempted to be used in Virginia to purchase items online. Upon contacting the Virginia business, Deputies learned that the owner had received multiple online orders from multiple subjects. The business owner required identification from the subjects for the purchases. Upon receiving identification, the business owner refused the orders as their identifications did not match the name on the victim’s credit card. The business owner contacted the victim’s business in Dexter and alerted him to the fraudulent usage. The victim then contacted Deputies to report the incident. Upon investigation, Deputies learned that the names to the suspects were not real, and the phone numbers they used were made up online and were not real. Currently, there are no leads or suspects. The victim’s card was not charged, and the victim did not lose any money.

On April 14, 2020, Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Central Street for a domestic violence report. The victim reported that her shirt pocket was grabbed by the suspect and ripped. The victim did not believe it to be intentional as the suspect was trying to retrieve an item of his from her shirt pocket, ripping it in the process. No arrests were made on the scene, and both parties were separated. This case was turned over to the Prosecutors Office in which charges were denied.