City of Dexter: Notice of Public Hearing 2/19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF DEXTER
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

Pursuant to Michigan Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended, notice is hereby given that the City of Dexter
Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The
hearing will take place in Council Chambers, located at 3515 Broad St., Dexter, Michigan. The purpose of
hearing is to take public comments regarding the following variance application:
The applicant, Ken Grupe is requesting the following variance for property located at 7915 Fourth Street
(08-08-06-128-015):

  • A variance from Section 11.09.C, Building Form A, House, Building Envelope to allow a combined
    side setback of 12.6 feet where a minimum of 15 feet is required.
    Section 11.09.C, Building Form A, House, Building Envelope requires a principal building/structure to be
    located at least 5 feet from the property line, on one side, with a combined total of 15 feet on both sides.
    The applicant is seeking the variance in order to connect an existing nonconforming detached accessory
    structure (i.e., garage), which is set back 3’7” to 3’9” on one side, to the existing principal structure, which
    is setback 8.9 feet on the other side.
    ZBA reviewed this case at its January 15, 2025 meeting and granted a variance for the one side setback to
    be less than the required 5 feet for a principal structure. The public hearing notice was published prior to
    the determination of the need for this second variance.
    The application is available for public inspection at the City Offices, 3515 Broad Street, Dexter, MI 48130;
    weekdays between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Any questions regarding the application should be directed to
    the Office of Community Development at 734-580-2233.
    Public comment may be provided during the meeting, either in-person or virtually, or submitted in writing
    at city offices, Mon-Fri 9:00 am to 5:00 pm or emailed to the Office of Community Development
    jelswick@dextermi.gov. All comments must be received no later than close of business the day of the
    meeting.
    Sign language interpreter, or other assistance, may be provided upon request to the City Clerk
    jkuick@dextermi.gov, at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting. Minutes of all meetings are available on
    the City website, www.dextermi.gov.

