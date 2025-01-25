City of Dexter: Notice of Public Hearing 2/19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF DEXTER

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

Pursuant to Michigan Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended, notice is hereby given that the City of Dexter

Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The

hearing will take place in Council Chambers, located at 3515 Broad St., Dexter, Michigan. The purpose of

hearing is to take public comments regarding the following variance application:

The applicant, Ken Grupe is requesting the following variance for property located at 7915 Fourth Street

(08-08-06-128-015):