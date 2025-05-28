City of Dexter Police Report, April 2025

In April 2025, Deputies responded to 162 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 281 the previous year, a 42% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Apr) are 709, down from 1,100 for the same period last year, a 36% decrease.

Officers conducted 19 traffic stops, down from 144 last year. Four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

One home invasion

On vehicle theft

One larceny

Six crashes

Three medical assists

Eight animal complaints

Two disorderlies

One mental health

One sudden death

One attempted suicide

One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On April 1st, Deputies were dispatched to the 7700 block of Ann Arbor Street for a hit and run. The victim’s vehicle was struck by an unknown suspect during the early morning hours. The deputy conducted a neighborhood canvass and was unable to locate any witnesses or surveillance video.

On April 27th, Deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Cushing Court for a report of malicious destruction of property. The victim’s tire was slashed by an unknown suspect. A neighbor saw a white SUV park near the victim’s vehicle, saw an unknown subject get out, and then heard a hissing sound consistent with a tire deflating. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and drove away. The witness was unable to get a license plate or description of the suspect vehicle other than a white SUV. There were no surveillance cameras that captured the incident, and no additional leads on the neighborhood canvass.

On April 29th, Deputies took a report of identity theft in the 7200 block of Dan Hoey Road. The victim was notified by their bank that an unknown subject opened a bank account in the business name and the complainant’s name. There were two transactions totaling $103.07. There are no suspects identified in this fraud.

On April 30th, Deputies took a vehicle theft report in the 7100 block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd at a vehicle dealership. Dealership employees were transferring a pickup truck to a different location and lost track of it. It was unknown if the vehicle was misplaced or if it was stolen. Dealership employees and the officer in charge are following up with OnStar services to get the location of the vehicle.

DEXTER CITY MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

April 2025