May 28, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Doug Marrin

DexterPublic Safety

City of Dexter Police Report, April 2025

In April 2025, Deputies responded to 162 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 281 the previous year, a 42% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Apr) are 709, down from 1,100 for the same period last year, a 36% decrease.

Officers conducted 19 traffic stops, down from 144 last year. Four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Two assaults
  • One home invasion
  • On vehicle theft
  • One larceny
  • Six crashes
  • Three medical assists
  • Eight animal complaints
  • Two disorderlies
  • One mental health
  • One sudden death
  • One attempted suicide
  • One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On April 1st, Deputies were dispatched to the 7700 block of Ann Arbor Street for a hit and run. The victim’s vehicle was struck by an unknown suspect during the early morning hours. The deputy conducted a neighborhood canvass and was unable to locate any witnesses or surveillance video.

On April 27th, Deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Cushing Court for a report of malicious destruction of property. The victim’s tire was slashed by an unknown suspect. A neighbor saw a white SUV park near the victim’s vehicle, saw an unknown subject get out, and then heard a hissing sound consistent with a tire deflating. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and drove away. The witness was unable to get a license plate or description of the suspect vehicle other than a white SUV. There were no surveillance cameras that captured the incident, and no additional leads on the neighborhood canvass.

On April 29th, Deputies took a report of identity theft in the 7200 block of Dan Hoey Road. The victim was notified by their bank that an unknown subject opened a bank account in the business name and the complainant’s name. There were two transactions totaling $103.07. There are no suspects identified in this fraud.

On April 30th, Deputies took a vehicle theft report in the 7100 block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd at a vehicle dealership. Dealership employees were transferring a pickup truck to a different location and lost track of it. It was unknown if the vehicle was misplaced or if it was stolen. Dealership employees and the officer in charge are following up with OnStar services to get the location of the vehicle.

DEXTER CITY MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

April 2025

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops19144-87%136590-77%
Citations438-89%5878-26%
Drunk Driving (OWI)01110%
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total162281-42%7091100-36%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)1101100%4604287%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes220%56-17%
Home Invasions10+10+
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies110%24-50%
Vehicle Thefts10+10+
Traffic Crashes6520%211817%
Medical Assists333-91%937-76%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)40+71600%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time6131578
Out of Area Time17816773
Investigative Ops (DB)3301620
Secondary Road Patrol340655
County Wide134271
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours512492.25-83.5
April Monthy Dexter City Monthly Call ReportDownload

Latest articles

Chelsea Police Report, April 2025

Doug Marrin

Major projects are about to break ground—but Milan leaders say the budget is still tight

Karen Lambert

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News