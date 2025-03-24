City of Dexter Police Report, February 2025

In February 2025, Deputies responded to 165 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 250 the previous year, a 34% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Feb) are 359, down from 521 for the same period last year, a 31% decrease.
Officers conducted 29 traffic stops, down from 131 last year. Eleven citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- One assault
- One sexual assault
- Two crashes
- Two medical assists
- Four mental health
- Three Welfare checks
- One fraud
- One sudden death
- One identity theft
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:
On February 3rd, Deputies investigated a fraud complaint in the 8300 block of Parkridge Drive. The victim was messaged on social media by an acquaintance requesting photos and money. The victim sent two checks to the suspect totaling $1,000. Deputies contacted the potential suspect, who advised they themselves were victims of a data breach, that someone compromised their social media account and began reaching out to close contacts for money. The actual suspect of this fraud is unknown, and leads have been exhausted.
On February 24th, Deputies investigated an identity theft in the 3000 block of Edison Street. The caller received an email from who they thought was Xfinity, requesting they update their account. The victim provided personal information, including their social security number and credit card information. The suspect attempted numerous credit card charges, which the victim’s financial institution denied. The victim has not lost any money. This was an unsuccessful phishing attempt, which is a common occurrence nationwide.
On February 28th, Deputies were contacted by Dexter City employees to reference an ordinance violation in the 8400 block of Parkridge Drive for an illegally erected light. The resident failed to obtain a final zoning compliance permit from the city. Deputies issued a citation for zoning compliance.
DEXTER CITY MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
February 2025
|Incidents
|Month 2025
|Month 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|29
|131
|-78%
|78
|263
|-70%
|Citations
|11
|8
|38%
|41
|17
|141%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|0
|0
|–
|1
|0
|+
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|165
|250
|-34%
|359
|521
|-31%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|107
|95
|13%
|234
|219
|7%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|1
|2
|-50%
|2
|3
|-33%
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Larcenies
|0
|0
|–
|1
|1
|0%
|Vehicle Thefts
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Traffic Crashes
|2
|0
|+
|10
|9
|11%
|Medical Assists
|2
|2
|0%
|3
|3
|0%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|2
|0
|+
|3
|0
|+
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|400
|635
|Out of Area Time
|1261
|2480
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|240
|720
|Secondary Road Patrol
|130
|190
|County Wide
|32
|32
|Hours Accum.
|Hours Used
|Balance
|Banked Hours
|480
|388
|218.5