City of Dexter Police Report, February 2025

In February 2025, Deputies responded to 165 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 250 the previous year, a 34% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Feb) are 359, down from 521 for the same period last year, a 31% decrease.

Officers conducted 29 traffic stops, down from 131 last year. Eleven citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One sexual assault

Two crashes

Two medical assists

Four mental health

Three Welfare checks

One fraud

One sudden death

One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On February 3rd, Deputies investigated a fraud complaint in the 8300 block of Parkridge Drive. The victim was messaged on social media by an acquaintance requesting photos and money. The victim sent two checks to the suspect totaling $1,000. Deputies contacted the potential suspect, who advised they themselves were victims of a data breach, that someone compromised their social media account and began reaching out to close contacts for money. The actual suspect of this fraud is unknown, and leads have been exhausted.

On February 24th, Deputies investigated an identity theft in the 3000 block of Edison Street. The caller received an email from who they thought was Xfinity, requesting they update their account. The victim provided personal information, including their social security number and credit card information. The suspect attempted numerous credit card charges, which the victim’s financial institution denied. The victim has not lost any money. This was an unsuccessful phishing attempt, which is a common occurrence nationwide.

On February 28th, Deputies were contacted by Dexter City employees to reference an ordinance violation in the 8400 block of Parkridge Drive for an illegally erected light. The resident failed to obtain a final zoning compliance permit from the city. Deputies issued a citation for zoning compliance.

