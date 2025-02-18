February 19, 2025

City of Dexter Police Report, January 2025

In January 2025, Deputies responded to 194 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 271 the previous year, a 28% drop.

Officers conducted 49 traffic stops, down from 132 last year. Thirty citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log included:

  • One assault
  • One sexual assault
  • One larceny
  • Eight crashes
  • One medical assist
  • 14 citizen assists
  • Six welfare checks
  • One OUI
  • Two disorderlies
  • Three animal complaints
  • One mental health
  • One fraud

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On January 28th, Deputies investigated a fraud complaint at the 7700 block of Cottonwood Lane. The victim informed Deputies that they had recently purchased a new cellphone and were attempting to set up support through a phone number they found in an internet search. The subject they spoke to indicated that they needed to clear fraudulent charges and instructed the victim to purchase gift cards from local retailers. The victim shared the gift card numbers with the unknown subject before realizing it was a scam. Deputies attempted to identify the suspect by their phone number and e-mail address but have been unsuccessful.

DEXTER CITY MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

January 2025

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops49132-63%49132-63%
Citations309233%309233%
Drunk Driving (OWI)10+10+
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total194271-28%194271-28%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)1271242%1271242%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes110%110%
Home Invasions0000
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies110%110%
Vehicle Thefts0000
Traffic Crashes89-11%89-11%
Medical Assists110%110%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)10+10+
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time235235
Out of Area Time12191219
Investigative Ops (DB)480480
Secondary Road Patrol6060
County Wide00
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours504377.5126.5

