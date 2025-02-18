City of Dexter Police Report, January 2025

By Doug Marrin
In January 2025, Deputies responded to 194 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 271 the previous year, a 28% drop.
Officers conducted 49 traffic stops, down from 132 last year. Thirty citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log included:
- One assault
- One sexual assault
- One larceny
- Eight crashes
- One medical assist
- 14 citizen assists
- Six welfare checks
- One OUI
- Two disorderlies
- Three animal complaints
- One mental health
- One fraud
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:
On January 28th, Deputies investigated a fraud complaint at the 7700 block of Cottonwood Lane. The victim informed Deputies that they had recently purchased a new cellphone and were attempting to set up support through a phone number they found in an internet search. The subject they spoke to indicated that they needed to clear fraudulent charges and instructed the victim to purchase gift cards from local retailers. The victim shared the gift card numbers with the unknown subject before realizing it was a scam. Deputies attempted to identify the suspect by their phone number and e-mail address but have been unsuccessful.
DEXTER CITY MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
January 2025
|Incidents
|Month 2025
|Month 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|49
|132
|-63%
|49
|132
|-63%
|Citations
|30
|9
|233%
|30
|9
|233%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|1
|0
|+
|1
|0
|+
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|194
|271
|-28%
|194
|271
|-28%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|127
|124
|2%
|127
|124
|2%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|1
|1
|0%
|1
|1
|0%
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Larcenies
|1
|1
|0%
|1
|1
|0%
|Vehicle Thefts
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Traffic Crashes
|8
|9
|-11%
|8
|9
|-11%
|Medical Assists
|1
|1
|0%
|1
|1
|0%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|1
|0
|+
|1
|0
|+
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|235
|235
|Out of Area Time
|1219
|1219
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|480
|480
|Secondary Road Patrol
|60
|60
|County Wide
|0
|0
|Hours Accum.
|Hours Used
|Balance
|Banked Hours
|504
|377.5
|126.5