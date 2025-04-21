April 22, 2025

Doug Marrin

DexterPublic Safety

City of Dexter Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Deputies responded to 188 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 298 the previous year, a 37% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Mar) are 547, down from 819 for the same period last year, a 33% decrease.

Officers conducted 39 traffic stops, down from 183 last year. Thirteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • One assault
  • Five crashes
  • Three medical assists
  • Two mental health
  • Two child cruelty
  • One shoplifting

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On March 3rd, the Dexter High School Resource Officer took a malicious destruction of property complaint in the high school locker room. It was determined that several lockers had been damaged by unknown subjects over a period of several months. The school will be replacing the damaged locking mechanisms and taking measures to prevent future damage. There was no way to identify a suspect or determine if all the damage was intentional.

On March 18th, Deputies investigated a malicious destruction of property in the 8500 block of Parkridge Court. The suspect damaged the exterior decorative patio lights. The suspect was known to the victim. The suspect was located a short while later and arrested and charged with misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.

DEXTER CITY MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

March 2025

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops39183-79%117446-74%
Citations1323-43%544035%
Drunk Driving (OWI)0010+
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total188298-37%547819-33%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)1169917%35031810%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes110%34-25%
Home Invasions0000
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies0213-67%
Vehicle Thefts0000
Traffic Crashes5425%151315%
Medical Assists31200%6450%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)0131200%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time330965
Out of Area Time25124992
Investigative Ops (DB)5701290
Secondary Road Patrol125315
County Wide105137
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours536492.75-103.25
March 2025 Dexter City Monthly Call ReportDownload

