City of Dexter Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Deputies responded to 188 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 298 the previous year, a 37% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Mar) are 547, down from 819 for the same period last year, a 33% decrease.
Officers conducted 39 traffic stops, down from 183 last year. Thirteen citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- One assault
- Five crashes
- Three medical assists
- Two mental health
- Two child cruelty
- One shoplifting
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:
On March 3rd, the Dexter High School Resource Officer took a malicious destruction of property complaint in the high school locker room. It was determined that several lockers had been damaged by unknown subjects over a period of several months. The school will be replacing the damaged locking mechanisms and taking measures to prevent future damage. There was no way to identify a suspect or determine if all the damage was intentional.
On March 18th, Deputies investigated a malicious destruction of property in the 8500 block of Parkridge Court. The suspect damaged the exterior decorative patio lights. The suspect was known to the victim. The suspect was located a short while later and arrested and charged with misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.
DEXTER CITY MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
March 2025
|Incidents
|Month 2025
|Month 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|39
|183
|-79%
|117
|446
|-74%
|Citations
|13
|23
|-43%
|54
|40
|35%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|0
|0
|–
|1
|0
|+
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|188
|298
|-37%
|547
|819
|-33%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|116
|99
|17%
|350
|318
|10%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|1
|1
|0%
|3
|4
|-25%
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Larcenies
|0
|2
|–
|1
|3
|-67%
|Vehicle Thefts
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Traffic Crashes
|5
|4
|25%
|15
|13
|15%
|Medical Assists
|3
|1
|200%
|6
|4
|50%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|0
|1
|–
|3
|1
|200%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|330
|965
|Out of Area Time
|2512
|4992
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|570
|1290
|Secondary Road Patrol
|125
|315
|County Wide
|105
|137
|Hours Accum.
|Hours Used
|Balance
|Banked Hours
|536
|492.75
|-103.25