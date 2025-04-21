City of Dexter Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Deputies responded to 188 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 298 the previous year, a 37% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Mar) are 547, down from 819 for the same period last year, a 33% decrease.

Officers conducted 39 traffic stops, down from 183 last year. Thirteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

Five crashes

Three medical assists

Two mental health

Two child cruelty

One shoplifting

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On March 3rd, the Dexter High School Resource Officer took a malicious destruction of property complaint in the high school locker room. It was determined that several lockers had been damaged by unknown subjects over a period of several months. The school will be replacing the damaged locking mechanisms and taking measures to prevent future damage. There was no way to identify a suspect or determine if all the damage was intentional.

On March 18th, Deputies investigated a malicious destruction of property in the 8500 block of Parkridge Court. The suspect damaged the exterior decorative patio lights. The suspect was known to the victim. The suspect was located a short while later and arrested and charged with misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.

DEXTER CITY MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

March 2025