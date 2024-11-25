City of Dexter Police Report, October 2024

In October 2024, Deputies responded to 269 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, up from 221 the previous year, a 22% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Oct) are 2,665, up from 2,408 for the same period last year, an 11% increase.

Officers conducted 90 traffic stops, down from 93 last year. Eight citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

Two larcenies

Eight crashes

Six medical assists

Eight citizen assists

Six welfare checks

Two attempted suicides (juvenile)

One death investigation

On October 3rd, Deputies investigated a larceny from an auto in the 7000 block of Dexter Ann Arbor Road. The victim stated that while they were at the location for a job interview, their vehicle was broken into, and a cell phone was stolen. The victim advised they may have left the vehicle unlocked. No suspects have been developed in this larceny.

On October 22nd, Deputies investigated a larceny from an auto in the 7300 block of W Huron River Drive. The victim advised that while at work, they left their vehicle unlocked, and a laptop computer was stolen. Deputies located surveillance cameras in the area. However, they learned that the property owner did not have access to the footage.

On October 24th, Deputies investigated a fraud (uttering and publishing) complaint in the 2200 block of Bishop Circle East. The complainant advised they learned that a business check had been altered and cashed in Florida. Deputies researched the information on the altered check and found the information to be fraudulent. The investigation was turned over to the Postal Inspector, as the theft most likely occurred during transit.

DEXTER CITY MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

October 2024