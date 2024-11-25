November 25, 2024 Donate
Dexter

City of Dexter Police Report, October 2024

In October 2024, Deputies responded to 269 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, up from 221 the previous year, a 22% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Oct) are 2,665, up from 2,408 for the same period last year, an 11% increase.

Officers conducted 90 traffic stops, down from 93 last year. Eight citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Two assaults
  • Two larcenies
  • Eight crashes
  • Six medical assists
  • Eight citizen assists
  • Six welfare checks
  • Two attempted suicides (juvenile)
  • One death investigation

On October 3rd, Deputies investigated a larceny from an auto in the 7000 block of Dexter Ann Arbor Road. The victim stated that while they were at the location for a job interview, their vehicle was broken into, and a cell phone was stolen. The victim advised they may have left the vehicle unlocked. No suspects have been developed in this larceny.

On October 22nd, Deputies investigated a larceny from an auto in the 7300 block of W Huron River Drive. The victim advised that while at work, they left their vehicle unlocked, and a laptop computer was stolen. Deputies located surveillance cameras in the area. However, they learned that the property owner did not have access to the footage.

On October 24th, Deputies investigated a fraud (uttering and publishing) complaint in the 2200 block of Bishop Circle East. The complainant advised they learned that a business check had been altered and cashed in Florida. Deputies researched the information on the altered check and found the information to be fraudulent. The investigation was turned over to the Postal Inspector, as the theft most likely occurred during transit.

DEXTER CITY MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

October 2024

IncidentsMonth 2024Month 2023% ChangeYTD 2024YTD 2023% Change
Traffic Stops9093-3%1291114413%
Citations89-11%16983104%
Drunk Driving (OWI)0183167%
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total26922122%2665240811%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)1439944%112710666%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes20+171421%
Home Invasions0013-67%
Breaking and Entering’s0001
Larcenies220%191619%
Vehicle Thefts0025-60%
Traffic Crashes880%5054-7%
Medical Assists63100%613669%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)21100%1117-35%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time3013008
Out of Area Time100710174
Investigative Ops (DB)01235
Secondary Road Patrol2594676
County Wide120405
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours529422.751089.75
October 2024 Dexter City Monthly Call ReportDownload

