City of Dexter Police Report, September 2024

Calls for police service up 17% from last year

In September 2024, Deputies responded to 238 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, up from 203 the previous year, a 17% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Sept) are 2,396, up from 2,187 for the same period last year, a 10% increase.

Officers conducted 103 traffic stops, up from 92 last year. Seven citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Assaults 3

Larcenies 2

Vehicle theft 1

Crashes 3

Medical assist 1

OWI 4

Assist Citizen 15

Suspicious Circumstances 11

Alarms 9

Juvenile 7

Disorderly 6

Misc School Complaint 5

Mental Health 3

Welfare Check 3

Attempt Suicide – Juvenile 1

Shoplifting 1

Fraud 2

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On September 3rd, Deputies investigated an organized retail fraud in the 7000 block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road. The victim advised that a cashier was “tricked” into activating $6,500 in gift cards. Deputies obtained surveillance video and were able to identify a possible suspect. However, the cashier could not identify the suspect in a photographic lineup.

On September 6th, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Dexter Pinckney Road near Westridge Road for excessive speed. When Deputies contacted the driver, they detected the odor of intoxicants. Deputies conducted field sobriety evaluations and determined the driver was intoxicated. A preliminary breath test was administered with results nearly 1.5x the legal limit. The driver was placed under arrest, and a blood draw was administered. Lab results are pending with the Michigan State Police Forensic Laboratory.

On September 12th, Deputies investigate a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Baker Road & Shield Road. When they contacted the driver, they detected the odor of intoxicants. Deputies conducted field sobriety evaluations and determined the driver was intoxicated. A preliminary breath test was administered, and the results were nearly 3x the legal limit. The driver was placed under arrest, and a blood draw was administered. Lab results are pending with the Michigan State Police Forensic Laboratory.

On September 18th, deputies investigated a complaint about a stolen vehicle in the 7700 block of Second Street. The victim informed Deputies that their orange & black moped had been stolen from in front of the residence. No suspects have been identified, and the moped has not been recovered.

On September 22nd, Deputies investigate a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road & Carrington Drive. When they contacted the driver, they detected the odor of intoxicants. Deputies conducted field sobriety evaluations and determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was placed under arrest, and a blood draw was administered. The results of the blood draw showed the driver’s blood alcohol level was over 2.5x the legal limit. Charges are pending with the Prosecutor’s Office.