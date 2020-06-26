Fireworks Reminders



With the Fourth of July approaching, we want to remind everyone that the use of fireworks in the City is prohibited by City Ordinance. State law, however, requires that fireworks be permitted on specified days during specified times. These days and times are:



1) Between 11 am on December 31 and 1 am on January 1.

2) Between 11 am and 11:45 pm on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day.

3) Between 11 am and 11:45 pm on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3 and July 4.

4) Between 11 am and 11:45 pm on July 5, if that date is a Friday or a Saturday.

5) Between 11 am and 11:45 pm on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day.



State law does allow the City to regulate certain activities including the following:

– Fireworks cannot be discharged in any public place, school property, church property or the property owned by another person without the other property owner’s written permission.

– Fireworks also cannot be discharged so that remnants from the fireworks land on any public place or the property of another person without the other property owner’s written permission.



Since the initial passage of the State law in 2012, the City has received numerous complaints regarding the use of fireworks on the permissible days. We are trying to encourage all residents to cooperate with their neighbors so that we minimize conflicts and complaints. We would like to request that residents be respectful of their neighbors when using fireworks on the State-approved days.



All safety concerns related to fireworks activities should be directed to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. Please understand that the Sheriff’s Office personnel cannot supersede the state fireworks law, but they can discourage unsafe activity. Most fireworks are loud and noise is often the most common complaint that we receive. The State fireworks law supersedes our noise ordinance within the permitted times of allowable use.



The City’s goal is for all residents and property owners to have a safe and relaxing Fourth of July, so please be considerate of your neighbors. We thank you in advance for your cooperation and thoughtfulness.