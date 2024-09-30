City of Dexter Responds to Threat of Legal Action over Fire Station

The informational letter includes a timeline of key events over the contested station

The City of Dexter recently responded to a letter from the Friends of Mill Creek Park regarding the proposed Charter amendment. In the letter, the Friends of Mill Creek Park expressed their intention to demand the relocation of the fire station at 8140 Main Street if the Charter amendment passes. The group argues that the amendment, which would designate the City-owned land for recreation purposes, should exclude the fire station from being located on the property.

In response, the City clarified its position through an informational mailer scheduled to be sent out this week, which outlined the potential consequences if the amendment were approved. The City stated that the fire station is a permitted use under the current zoning and that any legal challenges could lead to delays and financial losses. The mailer emphasized that the city has adhered to all legal requirements regarding the placement of the proposal on the ballot and highlighted a relevant court case that could influence future legal actions.

Below is the letter from Friends of Mill Creek Park and the City’s response with a timeline of key events.