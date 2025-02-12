City of Dexter to Host Second Street Walking Tour on February 22

The City of Dexter will host a Second Street Walking Tour on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event will begin and end at City Hall, located at 3515 Broad Street.

The walking tour is part of the city’s Master Plan update, aimed at gathering community feedback to shape the future of Second Street between Central and Inverness Streets.

During a February 10, 2025, City Council meeting, Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We’re trying to make it exciting and fun for people in the middle of the winter. We really have no choice because it’s cold and people don’t want to come out, but we think it will be a lively tour.”

The tour is designed to be an interactive and engaging winter event, encouraging residents to envision potential changes in land use and streetscape improvements for the corridor. Food and beverages will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to dress warmly for the outdoor experience​.

Purpose of the Walking Tour

The event will serve as a final public engagement session for the city’s Master Plan Housing Readiness Amendment. The goal is to create a neighborhood-oriented plan for Second Street, enhancing connectivity among residents, businesses, and community services​.

To achieve this, the walking tour will be divided into small teams led by facilitating tour guides. Participants will walk through the five-block corridor, stopping at designated Conversation Stations to discuss key aspects of the neighborhood, such as housing types, streetscape improvements, and potential infrastructure enhancements​.

Following the tour, attendees will reconvene at City Hall for a team discussion, summarizing feedback and outlining next steps for the Second Street Corridor Plan. For those unable to attend in person, an interactive online activity will be available on the city’s Master Plan Update website​.

Broad Community Participation

The city has taken a broad approach to community outreach, sending postcards to property owners within 300 feet of Second Street, advertising the event via email, social media, and kiosks, and promoting it in local news sources. The intention is to gather diverse perspectives on how to make Second Street a more vibrant and connected neighborhood​.

Aniol encouraged council members and the public to participate, “I hope, if you’re available, you have the chance to participate.”​