In response to COVID-19 the City has taken the following actions:



– The Parks & Recreation Commission meeting scheduled for March 17, 2020, has been cancelled.

– The Joint Boards/Commissions/Council meeting scheduled for March 30, 2020, has been cancelled.

– The hawker/peddler permit issued for tomorrow has been suspended.



Decisions about City meetings and events in April will be announced at a later date.



All City departments remain open to provide services, however we wanted to make everyone aware of non-contact options for returning the following items:



1) Utility bills are scheduled to be mailed out on Monday, March 16th, with a due date of April 15th. Options for paying the bill include via mail, online at https://bsaonline.com/?uid=386&sitetransition=true or by placing it into the dropbox outside the door of the Sheriff’s Substation at 8140 Main. A code is required for online payments – this code is printed on the utility bill. If you expect you may need more time to pay your utility bill, please contact the City Office as soon as possible so that a payment arrangement can be made (734-580-2232 or eaiken@dextermi.gov).



2) Absentee ballot applications for the May 5, 2020 election were mailed on March 12th. These applications can be returned by mail or be placed into the dropbox outside the door of the Sheriff’s Substation at 8140 Main. Ballots will start to be mailed the week of March 23rd.



Information from Other Entities



The Dexter District Library has announced that it will be closed until Monday, March 16th at which time the building will remain closed, but curbside service is planned to be available. More information, including access to online services, can be accessed on their website at https://dexter.lib.mi.us/



Updates from Dexter Community Schools can be found on their website – https://www.dexterschools.org/



The Huron River Watershed Council Flow Monitoring Training on March 21st will now be a webinar –https://www.hrwc.org/alert/



Comcast is offering free internet service for 60 days to qualifying households. For more information visit – https://www.dextermi.gov/news_detail_T39_R43.php

