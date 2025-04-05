April 04, 2025

City of Saline and Washtenaw County Treasurer to Host Town Hall

The City of Saline and the Washtenaw County Treasurer’s Office announced a tax and finance town hall scheduled for Thursday, April 17 at 8:30 a.m.

The town hall will focus on tax billing, tax payments, property assessments, appeals, and other responsibilities/initiatives which fall within the purview of the City of Saline, or County Treasurer’s Office respectively.

“Think of this as a crash course – everything you’d like or need to know regarding tax assessments, appeals, tax and utility billing, allocation of tax dollars and other municipal finance related topics,” Saline Mayor Brian Marl said. “This town hall will be very informative, for those residents who attend, I’m sure they’ll find the presentations and subsequent discussion very enlightening.”

Acting City Manager Elle Cole urges residents to be involved in the tax process. A tax bill takes an intricate path from assessment to final allocation of the dollars collected. The City of Saline and Washtenaw County partnership promotes transparency through the tax process by bringing insight directly to their residents.

“As April is Financial Literacy Month, I’m looking forward to sharing information on assistance programs available that some might not be aware of,” Washtenaw County Treasurer Latitia Sharp added. “The partnership of Washtenaw County and the City of Saline empowers individuals and families to make informed decisions, especially about property taxes and the collection process.”

  Tax and Finance Town Hall

  Thursday, April 17

  8:30 – 10 a.m.

  Saline City Hall – 100 North Harris Street, Saline, MI 48176

Formal presentations will be followed by Q&A. Ample time will be provided for comments and questions from audience members. This town hall will also be recorded and shared online for those who cannot attend in person.

“Have you ever considered the intricate path your tax bill takes – from the foundational assessment of your property’s value to the final allocation of your dollars?” Acting City Manager Elle Cole asked. “This event will illuminate that full lifecycle, offering clarity on how each tax dollar sustains essential services, infrastructure, and long-term investments. Transparency is not just a principle – it’s a practice. We’re proud to partner with Washtenaw County in bringing this level of insight directly to our residents. Their willingness to co-host this event underscores our shared commitment to accessible, accountable government.”

