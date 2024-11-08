City of Saline Issues Snow Plowing and Winter Preparation Guidance

It’s coming… the frosty blanket that transforms our city streets, the quiet hush of snowfall, and the hum of snowplows gearing up to keep Salinians moving safely through winter.

As winter sets in and snow begins to blanket the region, the City of Saline is gearing up to keep streets safe and accessible for all residents. Snowplowing will commence as needed, with city trucks prioritizing main streets and high-traffic areas before addressing smaller, low-traffic streets. To efficiently clear roadways, city plows will typically make two passes through each street, the first occurring during or shortly after the storm, followed by additional passes to push snow as close to the curb as possible.

Residents can help maintain clear streets by shoveling snow from their driveways toward the side opposite traffic flow. This technique helps avoid having shoveled snow pushed back into driveways by city plows on subsequent passes. Additionally, residents are reminded to place trash and recycling containers close to, but off the edge of, the road to ensure easy pickup without disrupting snow removal.

To enhance road safety, Saline reminds property owners and snow removal contractors that Michigan law (Act 82 of 1978) prohibits moving snow or ice onto roadways, as it poses traffic hazards and can lead to fines of up to $500. Snow should also be piled in ways that do not obstruct drivers’ vision.

The City also encourages residents to adopt pollution prevention practices to protect local waterways:

Clear snow before applying deicers to limit runoff from paved surfaces.

Pile snow downslope of paved areas to reduce ice formation from refreezing meltwater.

Direct snow onto vegetated areas, allowing meltwater to absorb naturally.

Avoid unnecessary travel on snow days to aid road crews and reduce the need for excessive salting.

Sweep up residual sand and litter after snowmelt to prevent clogged drains and sediment pollution.

Keep gutters and drainage areas clear to allow snowmelt to flow freely and avoid ice buildup.

Route snowmelt into gardens or vegetated areas before applying deicing products.

The City encourages residents to follow guidelines to help maintain road safety and reduce the environmental impact of winter road maintenance.