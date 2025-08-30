August 30, 2025

City of Saline Repairs Well #5, Lifts Irrigation Pause

STN Staff

GovernmentSaline

The City of Saline has announced that Well #5 at the Water Production Plant has been successfully repaired, allowing the city to lift its recent request for residents and businesses to pause irrigation and other non-essential water use.

“With the help of the community, we were able to reduce water demand by 20%,” the city recently stated. “The conservation of water helped keep our water system stable and ensure essential needs continued to be met without disruption.”

Well #5, the city’s primary water source, underwent critical repairs earlier this month. During the downtime, residents were asked to limit outdoor water use, including lawn irrigation, car washing, and pool filling, to preserve supply for essential household and community needs.

After the repair was completed, the well underwent two 24-hour tests to verify that the reverse osmosis filters and other critical functions were working properly. According to city officials, all results were positive, and staff are confident the system is fully operational again.

The city also noted that while residents may have noticed harder-than-usual water during the repair period, water safety was never compromised and no boil water advisories were necessary.

City officials thanked the community for their patience and quick response, adding that updates on water system operations will continue to be shared through the City of Saline’s website and official communications.

