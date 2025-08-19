City of Saline Requests Immediate Pause Of Non-Essential Water Use During Well 5 Repairs

The City of Saline is requesting all residents and businesses immediately cease irrigation and other non-essential water use while City crews and contractors complete critical repairs to Well #5, our main source of drawing water from the city’s aquifer. This action is necessary to ensure the water system continues to meet essential household and community needs during this temporary reduction in supply.

The safety of the water we provide our residents is of our utmost importance. There is no need to boil water currently. Should a boil water notice be enacted, residences and businesses will be notified directly.

Until Well #5 is back online:

• Please refrain from all irrigation and lawn watering.

• Limit or avoid washing vehicles, filling pools, or other non-essential outdoor water use.

• Use water indoors only for essential needs such as drinking, cooking, cleaning and sanitation.

Our water utility team is working with great care and speed to restore Well #5. Time estimates for completion will be available as soon as possible, and we will keep the community updated as we are able.

“We know this is an inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our residents. By working together, we can ensure every household and business has reliable access to water while we finish this vital repair,” said Acting City Manager Elle Cole.

Updates will be shared on the City of Saline website and through official communications. If you have questions, please contact Acting City Manager Elle Cole, [email protected].