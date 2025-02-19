February 19, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Mike Williamson

Dexter SportsSports

Clark, Schutte Qualify for D1 Wrestling State Finals

Dexter athletics, Dexter wrestling, dreadnaughts, Dreadstrong

The Dexter wrestling team will be sending two wrestlers to the D1 state finals at Ford Field February 28-March 1.

Cal Schutte finished second at 106 pounds to move on to the state finals.

Schutte finished 2-1 on the day and improved his record to 35-13 on the season. He is the first Dexter freshman to qualify for the finals in 14 years.

Senior Casey Clark went 2-2 on the day and finished fourth to move on to the finals for the first time. He improved to 36-14 on the season.

Ryan Casavant also participated at the regional, but did not move on.

Dexter coach Shawn Chamberlain celebrates with freshman Cal Schutte after qualifying for the D1 state finals. Chamberlain has coached Schutte in the Dexter wrestling club since he was four years old. Photos provided by Pat Schutte

Latest articles

Saline Wrestling Sends Three to State Finals

Mike Williamson

Eastern Michigan University professor leads effort to better characterize the impact of protein on lifespan

STN Staff

UPCOMING EVENTS

February 2025
No event found!
Load More

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News