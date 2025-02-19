Clark, Schutte Qualify for D1 Wrestling State Finals

The Dexter wrestling team will be sending two wrestlers to the D1 state finals at Ford Field February 28-March 1.

Cal Schutte finished second at 106 pounds to move on to the state finals.

Schutte finished 2-1 on the day and improved his record to 35-13 on the season. He is the first Dexter freshman to qualify for the finals in 14 years.

Senior Casey Clark went 2-2 on the day and finished fourth to move on to the finals for the first time. He improved to 36-14 on the season.

Ryan Casavant also participated at the regional, but did not move on.