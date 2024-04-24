Claude L. McEldery, age 83, of Chelsea, MI, formerly of Chesterfield Twp., passed away peacefully on April 23, 2024 at the Chelsea Retirement Community.

Claude was born on June 6, 1940, in Independence, MO, the son of James and Alice (Carey) McEldery. For many years, he called Chesterfield Twp. home and dedicated over 55 years as an electrician. He was a life-member of Local IBEW #58 in Detroit, MI.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Claude possessed a profound passion for astronomy. His love for the cosmos led him to remarkable heights. Serving as the esteemed director of the Detroit Astronomical Society, Claude’s expertise graced the pages of Sky and Telescope Magazine, solidifying his legacy among fellow enthusiasts. While his gaze reached for the stars, Claude’s heart remained tethered to the roots of his family tree. Genealogy was not just a hobby but a cherished pursuit, weaving together the threads of generations past. He also found joy in singing and playing the piano throughout his life. He was a member of the Community of Christ (Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints). Claude’s life was a constellation of passion, love, and dedication.

Claude is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Rebecca) McEldery of Grass Lake, and Elizabeth (Paul) Ramey of Windsor, Canada, along with four cherished grandchildren. He is also fondly remembered by his siblings: Linda (Charles) Priest, Harold McEldery, and Alan McEldery, all of Missouri, and James (Pam) McEldery of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Gayla, and a sister, Margaret McEldery.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., at Oak Grove East Cemetery in Chelsea, MI, with Pastor Eric Stricklin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community of Christ.

Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home.