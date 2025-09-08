September 08, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Clay + Code to Open in Saline

John Anderson

BusinessSaline

Clay + Code to Open in Saline

Grand Opening is Sept. 20

Photo: Tara and Hardik Joshi in front of Clay + Code. Photo by John Anderson

By John Anderson

A new arts space is coming to downtown Saline. Clay + Code will have a grand opening at 106 W. Michigan Avenue, September 20, noon until 8 PM, during Kinderplatz. “There will be a ribbon cutting at 12:30, and ice cream,” says Tara Joshi, who co-owns the business with her husband, Hardik.

As the name suggests, Clay + Code promises to be a mixed-use space. Tara will teach hand building classes: slab, pinch, and coil methods for making ceramic art and vessels. Hardik will teach classes in programming and coding utilizing Raspberry Pi, a small, low-cost computer.

While most classes will be six to nine weeks, they’ll also offer one-day workshops, like making Halloween baubles or holiday ornaments, as well as Michigan- and Swiftie-themed crafts. During Oktoberfest, visitors to the space will be able to glaze their own beer steins. “Kind of like a make and take,” Tara adds. “But I still have to fire it for you.”

Latest articles

Clay + Code to Open in Saline

John Anderson

Former Dexter Girls Swim & Dive Coach Cory Bergen to be Inducted into MHSCA Hall of Fame

Lonnie Huhman

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News