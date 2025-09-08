Clay + Code to Open in Saline

Grand Opening is Sept. 20

Photo: Tara and Hardik Joshi in front of Clay + Code. Photo by John Anderson

By John Anderson

A new arts space is coming to downtown Saline. Clay + Code will have a grand opening at 106 W. Michigan Avenue, September 20, noon until 8 PM, during Kinderplatz. “There will be a ribbon cutting at 12:30, and ice cream,” says Tara Joshi, who co-owns the business with her husband, Hardik.

As the name suggests, Clay + Code promises to be a mixed-use space. Tara will teach hand building classes: slab, pinch, and coil methods for making ceramic art and vessels. Hardik will teach classes in programming and coding utilizing Raspberry Pi, a small, low-cost computer.

While most classes will be six to nine weeks, they’ll also offer one-day workshops, like making Halloween baubles or holiday ornaments, as well as Michigan- and Swiftie-themed crafts. During Oktoberfest, visitors to the space will be able to glaze their own beer steins. “Kind of like a make and take,” Tara adds. “But I still have to fire it for you.”