| 2 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Washtenaw County residents have a great opportunity to dispose of many unwanted household items in a safe and sustainable manner.

The Washtenaw County Solid Waste Division is partnering with Northfield Township and Whitmore Lake High School to hold a County Clean-Up Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at 7430 Whitmore Lake Road, Whitmore Lake High School, at the North Entrance.

The event is provided free of cost. It is not a tax funded event, and the county suggests a voluntary donation of $15 to help offset disposal costs. No change can will be given for donations, and checks can be made payable to Washtenaw County.

Acceptable materials are Bulky Household Waste (furniture, mattresses, etc.), Electronics (TV, computers, entertainment/communication devices, etc.), Household Hazardous Waste (paint, pesticides, cleaning supplies, oil, etc.) and Scrap Metal Tires (no semi or agricultural tires.)

“Residents can bring electronics, home toxics like paint and motor oil, scrap metal, tires, and bulky items that wouldn’t normally fit in a trash can, like a mattress or broken furniture,” according to Isabella Garramone, the Environmental Education and Outreach Coordinator at the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office.

She said, “Concrete, asphalt, shingles, sytrofoam, recyclables, and freon appliances are not accepted at this event.”

Washtenaw County hosts about 3-5 of these events yearly at different locations throughout the county, to provide convenient access to residents.

“Wait times at the event will fluctuate, but should be expected, with longer wait times usually occurring early in the day,” Garramone said. “Traffic cones and staff will help vehicles move through in an efficient manner. The event can only accept materials from Washtenaw County residents, no materials generated by a business or out of county will be accepted.”

As a tip, Garramone said, “We encourage packing vehicles strategically, so the materials most easily reachable are those that will be unloaded first to increase the event’s efficiency. Residents will be able to drop off home toxics first, then electronics, then bulky waste and scrap metal.”

And the tips regarding the COVID-19 pandemic…

“The community should know that the county is taking additional safety precautions to protect residents and employees,” Garramone said. “Residents should stay in their cars, with one exception: they should be prepared to unload their own bulky waste at this event.”

The Covid-19 Safety Precautions are: wear a mask during your visit, remain in your vehicle except when unloading bulky waste and no change can be made for donations.

The county also operates the Home Toxics Center, at which there are opportunities for residents to drop off their household hazardous waste year-round. More details on this center can be found at washtenaw.org/hometoxics.

Any questions can be directed to the county hotline at 734-222-3950. It should be noted they are currently experiencing a high volume of calls due to the recent reopening, so residents should be prepared to leave a message and receive a call back within 1-2 business days.

A more complete list of accepted and not accepted materials and a map of the location is available on their website at washtenaw.org/cleanup.