| 5 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Caring for the Portage Chain of Lakes is very personal to Craig Kivi.

There are many reasons as to why he’s been venturing out into the water to clean it up as much as he can. These range from being a longtime resident on the lake and business owner to family tradition, and just a deep belief in conservation.

It’s made a difference.

Here’s some of the trash Kivi pulled from the water.

As of mid-June, with three excursions out onto the Portage Chain of Lakes, Kivi said they have removed 434 pieces of garbage, 99 percent of which is plastic, ranging from bottle caps to grocery bags, bottles to lawn furniture, tires, tarps, totes, toys, PVC pipe and many other types of garbage.

“It’s very important to keep track of how much garbage is removed by count and photographs, as there is no way to describe this to others in words,” Kivi said. “Plus, numerical goals are helpful to push through the tough times when you get so tired and hot you don’t feel like doing it anymore. The pictures have also been encouragement to others to go out and pick up what they can.”

Kivi lives on Portage Lake in the home his great-grandfather Norman A. Wood lived in during the early 1900’s, almost 100 years ago.

His great-grandfather, Dr. Wood, was the curator of birds circa 1911, at the University of Michigan’s Museum of Natural History.

Kivi’s realty business office is also at the mouth of the river leading into Little Portage Lake.

“I’ve been on the lake in some fashion since a newborn and currently love to fish, sail and serve as owner and caretaker for two Natural Shoreline and Wetland Preserves on the lake and am on the board of directors for the Lake Association serving the Portage Chain of Lakes,” Kivi said.

The Sun Times News heard about the cleanup efforts while listening in to the recent Dexter Township Board meeting. Township board trustee Mark Mesko brought Kivi to the attention of the other board members and commended him.

When asked by The Sun Times News as to why he’s doing this, Kivi said the plastics cleanup of the Portage Chain of Lakes was started for many reasons, “and those reasons have been building for some time.”

“There has to be multiple reasons, or there’s just not enough energy to hand pole a boat along shoreline, get out with waders and push through cattails, brush, muck, thorns and poison sumac on an 85 degree hot, sunny day carrying a bag full of soaked garbage,” Kivi said. “And yes, you can get poison sumac by just looking at it, or so it seems.”

For one, he said past and current family members are conservationists who have done and do whatever they personally can to prevent the damage of natural settings and have done what they can to restore what has been damaged.

“I’ve never known any other way,” he said.

These family members have been and are taxidermists, wildlife researchers and curators of museums, marine scientists and botanists.

Kivi said he also gained some great experience and knowledge through the MSU / MLSA Lakes Leadership Institute, which he graduated from. In spending time in class, on boats and wading around in rivers with PhD’s most of that summer, he said the program provided him an incredible further perspective.

He describes himself as a “conservative environmentalist.”

“Let that sink in,” he said. “It’s fun to see the tilted heads and smoke coming out of ears when I say that. But it’s true. It doesn’t matter what side you’re on, there comes a time when one realizes that we may just need water to drink and air to breathe in the future and maybe we shouldn’t mess that up and fix what we have messed up.”

He said it’s also impossible to feel okay anymore about the suffering and death plastic trash causes animals, birds and an endless variety of aquatic life.

“Once you really understand that they get entangled in it and drown, ingest it blocking intestinal tracts and starve due to our trash you have to do something,” Kivi said.

He said scientists are just starting to discover and understand that plastic breaks up into millions of microscopic pieces that never go away and further harm wildlife.

“That’s just a hard thing,” he said. “I guess quietly I just couldn’t take it anymore.”

Also, as a waterfront Real Estate Broker, he said his company has an obligation to personally make their water resources better by personal hands on and sweat that actually makes a difference.

“We owe that physical effort to our lakes, rivers and to our community,” he said.

The plastics removal effort is purposefully unorganized, he said, and will remain informal, hands on and effective. They use a boat and a pole with a nail in one end and a net on the other, waders and some garbage bags and drive the bags full of plastics to recycling.

In looking at the bigger picture, he said conservationist in this era should also clean up their natural places with their own bare hands and purchase wetland properties with their own money to protect them from human contact forever.

“These two things create indisputable progress,” he said.

In the end, Kivi said he hopes in hearing about this effort the community will come to realize just how rewarding removing these plastics from the lakes has been.

“434 pieces and still going, and we’re just a couple of people!” he said.

He said they hope this paves the way for individuals to think about how easy it would be to go to a wild area and pick up a few things.

“Sitting in the shade of a tree after sweating to death, muscles cramping, looking at the pile of toxic plastics with the lake as a backdrop has an indescribable feeling of accomplishment and significance,” he said. “It’s almost like the lake is thanking us for taking that poison out of its stomach, and possibly the stomachs of a lot of creatures living in the lake.”

He added, “That’s not far from the truth. Maybe it’s absolutely the truth. Maybe we just make sure we personally don’t do things to screw up natural places, keep relatively quiet and personally go fix what we can with our bare hands with the hope others will do the same and have the same feeling of accomplishment.”