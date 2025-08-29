August 29, 2025

Cleary’s Pub in Chelsea Temporarily Closes

STN Staff

BusinessChelsea

Cleary’s Pub is currently closed due to unforeseen damage to its building, which may impact the safety of staff, tenants, and patrons. They are actively working on a resolution and will keep the community updated on their reopening plans.

Pat Cleary and Meg Boomer extend their appreciation to their patrons and the community for their understanding and support during this time. They want to reassure everyone that the safety of their team and guests remains their top priority. While the doors are temporarily closed, the Cleary’s family is committed to coming back stronger and looks forward to welcoming everyone back as soon as possible.

