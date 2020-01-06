Advertisement





by Sean Dalton, sdalton@thesuntimesnews.com

The Dexter swim and dive team winning its third straight Division 2 state title on the campus of Oakland University March 10, 2018 | Picture by Mike Williamson

For Dexter Boys Swim & Dive Coach Michael McHugh running a championship program for the past four years consecutively isn’t something that you count on every year, even if it has become the norm.

McHugh recently sat down with the Sun Times News to discuss the still early 2019-20 season. As he watched his team of 17 high school athletes swim practice laps at Dexter Community Pool from behind the glass of an office overlooking the pool, he was open about how shallow his bench is this season versus the previous four years and what that means for the chances of taking the championship streak to five and the total number on McHugh’s watch to six with the 2012 MHSAA championship counted.

“We have a lot of attrition this year that may cost us that sixth championship,” McHugh said.

Niklas Eberly and Casey Dolen were seniors last year and are currently swimming at the collegiate level with continuing success. Nathan Norris and diver Yaw Oduro were also key members of the team of 26 athletes who even by the standards of years past were considered a small team compared to others in MHSAA Division 2 and in general.

“Right now, the goal is to just do the best that we can … we’re going to fight and do what we can,” McHugh added.

The Dexter team is also lower classmen heavy with six of the 17 team members being upperclassmen, five being freshmen, and the rest being mostly sophomores.

Some of the 2018-19 team is still at Dexter High School but opted not to continue pursuing swim & dive for various reasons, including Clayton Kinnard, Michael Bauman, and Ben Duncan.

Kinnard and Bauman, in particular, were big losses to the team’s pool of talent and experience, as they had both been to the state meet the previous two years and were highly ranked in the 200 IM, the 100 Back, and various relays. In theory, they would have been strong leaders, examples, and performers this season.

That said, McHugh didn’t get five championships under his coaching belt without an eye for the individual qualities and talents of his athletes and a knack for bringing them out and polishing them to their highest potential.

That’s pretty much the game plan for going after another championship banner hanging alongside the other six, including one from 1999, before McHugh began coaching at Dexter.

The New Guard

Senior Tanner Sharp is a tri-captain who was all-state in two events last year and is the team’s “in the water leader,” McHugh said.

“He’s the only senior that’s scored all-state in both of his events,” he added. “He’s key on two relays and he’s been on the medley and sprint relay for the last two years.”

Luke Sayler is another tri-captain who McHugh said has “really stepped up” this year.

“It took him a while to get his confidence and get into a groove, but he went out the first night of the year and got a state cut – so he’s in a really good spot for us,” McHugh said.

Paul Schaefer is the team’s third tri-captain and is returning after falling ill at the end of last season right as the state meet was happening. Despite that setback, Schaefer scored in his breaststroke and the medley relay at the championship competition. McHugh believes he’ll be motivated to arrive at state this year at full strength and give it everything he’s got.

“Those are the big three, but kids like Leo Varitek, Zach Norris, and Stuart Bovich and our diver Cole Warren are going to be key to us,” McHugh said. “Those guys are going to have to step up into that scoring range.”

Rebuilding An Organization

In any high school sport where the roster is dictated by the structure of the grade levels and school year schedule, building up the bottom and middle of a team is really the name of the game. Today’s freshmen and sophomores are tomorrow’s juniors and seniors, the latter of which are typically the team leaders and role models for those lower classmen who are just starting out not just in their sport but in high school in general.

“If you’re building up that middle into the top and that bottom into the middle, then you’re replenishing every year,” McHugh explained.

As tough as this season’s circumstances seem, McHugh, put the current situation in perspective. For example, in 2016 McHugh graduated 10 seniors, eight or nine of which scored at a very close state meet.

It seemed like a huge blow, but those behind the departed stepped up and filled the empty shoes left for them.

“Yeah, we’ve lost some stars, but that next level’s also stepped up,” McHugh said. “It’s still a little bit early to see who the next level is, but I think we’re really going to have some great swims out of these guys.”

The Not-So-Secret Path Forward

There’s no real secret to how it’s been done five times by Dexter’s program or how they’re going to go for it this season.

The answer is simple: hard work.

“These kids come in and have bought into the program that I’ve run for the last 14 years now … they know it’s going to be a challenge every day and they know we don’t take shortcuts,” McHugh said. “I tell these guys every year that we’re going to work harder than everybody else and we’re going to taper better than everybody else so that when it comes to the end of the season, they’ve seen it. The seniors have seen it three times, the freshman twice, and they’re telling the juniors and sophomores, “Hey — this is going to happen.'”

While going to the championships is great for the team and would be what a high school athlete would focus on, for McHugh it’s just about laying the groundwork for his team members to swim their best and hopefully leave high school as fulfilled and happy adults.

That last point might not be difficult with this batch, as all 17 are working their hardest with zero slack that he’s seen, McHugh said.

“You can have years where there are one or two kids who are just going through the motions who just don’t want to work, and I’m just not seeing it with this group,” he said. “Even if we don’t win the state title this year, it’s been fun coaching these kids because they all clearly want to be here and they want to work hard and they want to get better and as a coach that’s all you can ask for.”