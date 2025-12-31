December 31, 2025

Community Partners Launch “Thorncrest Residents Assistance Fund” to Support Residents Facing Homelessness in Saline

STN Staff

Saline

Photo:  Pastor Kimberly Secrist-Ashby and Deputy City Manager Elle Cole Meet at Thorncrest Apartments. Photo by Sue Kelch

The Washtenaw County Office of Community & Economic Development, the City of Saline and the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation (AAACF) has announced a coordinated fundraising effort to support residents of Thorncrest Apartments in Saline who have been given non-renewal notices.

“When members of our community heard what was happening at Thorncrest, they asked for ways they could help,” said Deputy City Manager Elle Cole. “We were grateful Washtenaw County and the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation were able to provide this opportunity thanks to the generosity of fellow Salinians looking to help.”

The Thorncrest Residents Assistance Fund has been established to help provide financial support for residents during this period of transition. Funds raised will go towards resident moving costs, application fees, utility arrears and security deposits.

Community members who are interested in donating may do so by visiting bit.ly/donate2thorncrest or by scanning the QR code. Donations will be accepted online only through January 18.

All questions about the fundraising efforts may be directed to Deputy City Manager Elle Cole at [email protected].

housing, Thorncrest Apartments, Thorncrest eviction

