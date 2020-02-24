Advertisement





The following is an announcement from St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital :

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea is introducing a free public transportation initiative in Stockbridge and Manchester through the Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) service.

As part of the agreement, the hospital has purchased a 12-person van with a wheel-chair lift, and will provide funding to support weekday shuttle service between Stockbridge, Manchester and Chelsea on scheduled days. Set to begin service on April 1, 2020, the shuttle is a strategic priority for the hospital to reduce social isolation and improve transportation within the communities it serves.

“Social isolation, due to lack of transportation, threatens the health and well-being of the most vulnerable within our community,” said Nancy Graebner, president and CEO of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. “The communities of Stockbridge and Manchester currently have no public transportation options. As a community leader, St. Joe’s Chelsea is stepping up to improve access to resources and services in collaboration with WAVE for those who live in our surrounding rural communities.”

As a not-for-profit hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea engages local community members every three years to participate in a Community Heath Needs Assessment. Social Influencers of health, particularly social isolation due to lack of transportation, is routinely identified as a top concern.

The shuttle will make four-round trips per day from Stockbridge to Chelsea on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from Manchester to Chelsea on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It will have two shuttle stops in each community and will be able to pick up disabled individuals who have made reservations within a three quarter mile radius from each stop. The service is available for passengers of all ages.

The shuttle will travel to Chelsea and drop off passengers at their desired location within the community. The shuttle is not limited to health care appointments. Passengers may take the shuttle for trips to the grocery store, medical appointments, pharmacy visits or for shopping trips.

Passengers may also use additional WAVE bus routes once they are in Chelsea, which travel throughout Chelsea as well as into Dexter and Ann Arbor. Advance scheduling is not required at shuttle stops unless pick-up of disabled individuals is necessary. Travel on other WAVE routes may require a fee.

Exact shuttle stops in Stockbridge and Manchester are in the process of being determined.

For information about the shuttle, please call WAVE at 734-475-9494.